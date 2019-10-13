Around the NFL

Injuries: TE Hunter Henry (knee) expected to play

Published: Oct 12, 2019 at 09:40 PM

Still sans Drew Brees, at least the New Orleans Saints will have running back Alvin Kamara against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kamara tweaked his ankle this week and missed practice on Friday, but is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

In five games this season, the 24-year-old back out of Tennessee has 583 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:

  1. The Arizona Cardinals have been optimistic all week that running back David Johnson (back) can play against the Atlanta Falcons, and that remains the case Sunday morning, barring a setback, per Rapoport.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cleared from his sternoclavicular joint injury Friday and is active against the Houston Texans. However, Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is inactive.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) was a full participant in practice on Friday and is trending toward returning to the field Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source tells Rapoport.
  1. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) did not practice this week and is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been one of the team's top offensive weapons and the team had hoped he would be a game-time call.
  1. Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (hamstring) was pushing to play against the Chiefs but is inactive and will not play.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) will only miss this week, NFL Network's James Palmer reports. Joseph suffered the injury in practice Thursday and MRI results revealed it was a Grade 1 strain.

  1. The Dallas Cowboys won't have starting right tackle La'el Collins (MCL) against the New York Jets, and there is a slight chance that left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) plays, sources tell Rapoport. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hip, back) will work out before the game to see if he can go.
  1. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle popped up on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury but is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams. He may work out before the game to test it, but the plan is to play, according to Rapoport.
  1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is inactive against the Washington Redskins, as is cornerback Xavien Howard (knee).
  1. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (quad) is out against the San Francisco 49ers, but there's a chance he will be back next week, a source tells Rapoport. Malcolm Brown is expected to be the featured back with rookie Darrell Henderson receiving some snaps.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) is active for today's tilt against the Panthers.
  1. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) was inactive and did not play against the Buccaneers in London. This is the third consecutive game he's missed this season.
  1. Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) is listed as questionable but is unlikely to play today against the Titans, per Rapoport. James is expected to return to the field next week, Rapoport reports.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
  1. For the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive ends Carlos Dunlap (knee) and Kerry Wynn (concussion) are inactive, as are offensive linemen Cordy Glenn (concussion) and Andre Smith (ankle).
  1. The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (biceps), who are both inactive.
  1. Despite practicing this week, Cleveland Browns cornerbacks Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring) are each inactive again, as is offensive lineman Kendall Lamm (knee).
  1. Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) are inactive.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Thursday night's road game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Week 5 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday, QB Tom Brady not participating

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is not at practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons. Bowles is anticipated to be back with the team on Thursday. QB Tom Brady is with the team, but is not practicing.

news

Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley retiring after 11 seasons in NFL, two games with Tampa Bay

Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents told NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. He joined the Bucs on Sept. 22.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles announces retirement after eight seasons in NFL

Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles candidly announced his retirement on Tuesday after eight seasons in the NFL. Bortles ranks second on many of Jacksonville's all-time passing records.

news

Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice a month after shooting

Brian Robinson is ready to return to the practice field. Just over a month after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Washington, D.C., the Commanders rookie running back was designated to return to practice Wednesday.

news

Ben Roethlisberger surprised by halftime switch to Kenny Pickett: 'The whole offense was stagnant'

Color Ben Roethlisberger surprised that coach Mike Tomlin made a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett at halftime of the Steelers' loss Sunday to the Jets.

news

Sean McVay on Rams' offensive struggles: 'The story isn't written yet'

Sean McVay's offense has struggled through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, and the Rams coach will have to rewrite his script quickly with the Cowboys defense on tap in Week 5.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among Players of the Week

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle QB Geno Smith led the way for the Players of the Week.

news

Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between Christian Watson, Davante Adams as Packers rookies

Way back in 2014, then-rookie Davante Adams didn't put up prolific numbers but showed signs of breakout potential to come. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently likened Christian Watson to Adams as a rookie.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay not expected to travel to London following MCL sprain

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, per a source informed of the situation. He is not expected to travel to London, where the Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE