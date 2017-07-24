Injuries: Takk McKinley to be 'limited' at start of camp

General manager Thomas Dimitroff told reporters at his charity event on Monday that McKinley would be "limited" at the start of training camp, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure.
Dimitroff added that Week 3 of the preseason is the target for McKinley to be full-go.
McKinley underwent offseason shoulder surgery in March. The UCLA product played through the torn labrum last year. His recovery period was expected to be 4-6 months.
The biggest unknown on a young, rising Falcons defense is at pass rusher. Atlanta used its first-round pick on the relentless McKinley, envisioning him as the perfect complement to Vic Beasley.
The timeline provided by Dimitroff on Monday should mean the rookie will be ready to go Week 1.
Here are some other injuries we're tracking ahead of training camps opening:
- Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and center Max Unger (foot) will start camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Sean Payton said.
- Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely start camp on the PUP list, per coach Mike Zimmer. Bridgewater tore his ACL and dislocated his knee last August. Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and linebacker Shaan Washington(leg) were placed on the PUP list, Minnesota announced. Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd was put on the active-non-football injury list. Floyd suffered a nerve issue stemming from knee surgery after a Week 1 injury in 2016.
- A pair of Eagles are ailing at the start of camp. Linebacker Jordan Hicks had hand surgery while wide receiver Jordan Matthews will be limited, per coach Doug Pederson.
- Colts GM Chris Ballard said quarterback Andrew Luck will begin camp on the PUP list as he continues to heal from offseason shoulder surgery. Joining Luck on the Colts' PUP list is safety Clayton Geathers, Ballard said. Geathers is still recovering from neck surgery he underwent in March, which will hold him out of at least the first six games of the 2017 season.
- A trio of Broncos -- quarterback Chad Kelly, linebacker Shaquil Barrett and tight end Jake Butt -- will all begin camp on the active-non-football injury list. Denver defensive lineman Kyle Pekowill be on the PUP list.
- Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones had knee surgery as a result of an injury sustained while working out on his own. He was placed on the PUP list, Kansas City announced.
- Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightowerwill open camp on PUP, per the league's transaction wire, along with fellow defender Alan Branch.
- After suffering a broken kneecap in his first rookie minicamp practice, Browns fourth-round cornerback Howard Wilson was placed on the PUP list, per the league transaction wire.