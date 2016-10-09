Injuries: Steve Smith hurts ankle in Ravens' loss

Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver Steve Smith left for the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
The team announced Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Against Washington, Smith has three receptions for 29 yards.
Here are other injuries we're monitoring Sunday:
- Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was evaluated for a wrist injury sustained against the Ravens in the first half. The injury occurred when Norman tackled Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman following a third-and-11 completion. Norman later returned in the second quarter with his wrist wrapped. Linebacker C.J. Mosley did not return with a hamstring injury.
- Browns quarterback Cody Kessler exited the game early in the second quarter against the Patriots. Kessler missed the rest of the game with chest and rib injuries. Defensive end Xavier Cooper suffered a shoulder injury against the Patriots in the first half, the team announced. Quarterback Charlie Whitehurst exited the game with an apparent injury and returned to take a knee at the conclusion of the game. Reporters spotted Whitehurst and tight end Gary Barnidge entering the X-ray room after the game.
- Vikings offensive guard Brandon Fusco is did not return for the remainder of the game after sustaining a concussion against the Texans.
- Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward (hamstring) and safety Shamarko Thomas (groin) did not return to the game.
- Rams corner Trumaine Johnson was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. He later left the stadium on a cart with a hard walking boot on his right leg.
- Giants cornerback Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie both suffered groin injuries and did not return to the game. Wide receiver Dwayne Harris suffered a toe injury and did not return.