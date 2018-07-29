Injuries: Steelers G Ramon Foster (knee) out 4-5 weeks

With the launch of training camp comes the inevitable, dark wave of injuries that leave teams empty at key positions.
In Pittsburgh, though, disaster has been averted.
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Sunday that left guard Ramon Foster will avoid surgery on the hyperextended knee he suffered in Saturday's practice. The 32-year-old endured no ligament damage, per Kinkhabwala, but should miss four to five weeks in recovery.
Foster also suffered bone bruising, but Kinkhabwala tweeted that a Week 1 window remains the goal for his return.
In the final year of his contract, Foster has been a rock for the Steelers, logging more snaps for the club than anyone since 2009. In his absence, backup B.J. Finney will step into the lineup to help protect quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Other injuries we're tracking as teams engage in camp clashes league-wide:
- Bucs first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea exited Sunday's session with a calf strain, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who tweeted: "I'd expect caution with his availability." The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea limped off the field before heading for the locker room on a cart.
- Rapoport also noted that Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga "has been really impressive in his recovery" from last November's torn ACL. Some "thought he was on the bubble," wrote Rapoport, "but nope."
- In New England, pass-catcher Jordan Matthewsleft practice with a right hamstring injury, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The slot receiver visited the tent before changing cleat and attempting to jog. Soon after, he departed for the locker room.
- More bad news for the Chargers. Coach Anthony Lynn announced rookie tight end Austin Roberts is out for the year after tearing his ACL during Saturday's practice. The injury does nothing to help a Los Angeles squad that also lost dazzling, pass-catching tight end Hunter Henry in May to a torn ACL.
- Cowboys rookie wideout Cedrick Wilson is believed to have torn the labrum in his shoulder at practice Saturday, sources told Rapoport. He is undergoing more tests to determine the next course of action, Rapoport added.
- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley suffered a hip strain Friday, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters Sunday, but the second-year player shouldn't be out long.
- Cleveland Browns tight endSeth DeValve left practice early after suffering a quad injury and tight end Devon Cajuste is dealing with a concussion, coach Hue Jackson said.