Injuries start to mount for Giants as preseason begins

Starting cornerback Terrell Thomas, safety Michael Johnson and free agent receiver Tim Brown all did not practice on Thursday.
Thomas had a minor leg injury. Johnson had back spasms and Brown had groin and hamstring injuries. Receiver Derek Hagan spent about a minute or two on the ground after being hit in the head by safety Michael Greco on a pass play at the University at Albany.
Starting cornerback Corey Webster (buttocks), Pro Bowl guard Chris Snee (knee) and Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith (groin) also remain sidelined along with receiver Sinorice Moss (groin) and four tight ends, including starter Kevin Boss (ankle and hamstring).
