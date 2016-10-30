 Skip to main content
Injuries: Spencer Ware exits with concussion

Oct 30, 2016

Indianapolis just lost some veteran leadership on the defensive side of the ball for the time being.

Colts veteran cornerback Vontae Davis was ruled out after suffering a concussion.

Davis was shaken up in the second quarter while the Kansas City Chiefs were leading the Colts.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Week 8:

  1. Chiefs running back Spencer Ware was ruled out for the rest of the game after sustaining a concussion.

Quarterback Alex Smith exited the game for the second time Sunday after suffering a concussion and he won't return. In the first quarter against the Colts, he was checked for a concussion and was cleared later in the half. Smith had a cut on his ear and missed a couple of series before returning.

The hits for K.C. kept on coming as coach Andy Reid said after the game that running back Jamaal Charlesis going to see Dr. James Andrews this week to get his knee checked out again.

  1. Raiders cornerback Sean Smith left early with a shoulder injury.
  1. Cowboys safety Barry Church suffered an arm injury in the second half and did not return. Cornerback Morris Claiborne went down with a groin injury late in Dallas' win.
  1. Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster injured his hamstring in Denver's win over the Chargers.
  1. Bills pass rusher Lorenzo Alexander left early and was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
  1. Panthers center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) were ruled out for the remainder of the game versus Arizona.
  1. Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (ankle), safety Lonnie Ballentine (groin), nose tackle Vince Wilfork(groin) and wide receiver Will Fuller (leg) all exited early.
  1. Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu did not return to the game against the Panthers after suffering a shoulder injury.
  1. Bills receiver Brandon Tate was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Patriots and is now under concussion protocol.
  1. Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a foot injury.
  1. Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of their game against the Packers.
  1. Eagles guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) was ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.
