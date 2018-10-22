Around the NFL

Injuries: Sony Michel (knee) avoids serious injury

Published: Oct 22, 2018 at 03:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Sony Michel's injury looked serious on Sunday, but the final diagnosis is still to be determined.

The rookie running back has avoided serious injury after an MRI didn't reveal significant damage to his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Patriots initially thought Michel suffered an MCL sprain, but following the MRI, the news is more encouraging. Michel still could miss time, but if he does, it may not be much, Rapoport added.

Michel has been a breath of fresh air for the Patriots on the ground, rushing for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries to pace New England's running game. His potential absence would increase the load on the backs of James White and Kenjon Barner, though the Patriots have long demonstrated they have little problem with rolling with a committee backfield.

As for other notable Patriots, Rapoport reported Rob Gronkowski didn't travel to Chicago due to a back injury that locked up on him in practice Friday. The good news: There's no long-term concern about the injury.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi added Monday that Gronk specifically dealt with painful back spasms last Friday. Giardi reported that Gronkowski could potentially be available for next Monday's game against the Bills. But given Gronk's history, this is a situation that will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:

  1. Atlanta Falcons guard Brandon Fusco suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter against the Giants and was ruled out.
  1. Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson suffered a hip injury that could end his season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-TV, with a best-case scenario of missing a few weeks. Wilson will visit a hip specialist to get a timeline on his labrum issue that was called significant, Rapoport reported. Wilson will be out Thursday against the Texans and beyond, but a final prognosis for the season is not clear, Rapoport added.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said there is a "very high" possibility Wilson would head to injured reserve. Wilson will meet with a specialist and the team will know more on Tuesday.

Another Dolphins receiver's status is uncertain. Kenny Stills suffered a groin strain at the end of Miami's loss to Detroit and is headed for an MRI on Monday, Rapoport reported.

At quarterback, Brock Osweiler will get the start again as Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is still on the mend.

  1. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Derek Anderson will remain the starter against the Patriots withJosh Allen (elbow) still sidelined. Running back LeSean McCoy also remains in concussion protocol.
  1. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said receiver Torrey Smith (knee) will get checked out by doctors Monday afternoon after a hard fall left him with some swelling Sunday.
  1. Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his ACL, a Monday MRI confirmed, according to Rapoport. The team's beleaguered linebacking corps took another hit as Jack Cichy also suffered a torn ACL, as confirmed by Bucs coach Dirk Koetter in Monday's press conference. Alexander and Cichy were each placed on injured reserve and linebacker Riley Bullough was signed by the team.
  1. The Texans will be without rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
  1. Jaguars linebacker Donald Payne sustained a grade 2 MCL sprain on Sunday, Rapoport reported via a source. Rapoport continued that Payne is likely to miss "roughly 3-4 weeks, though the evaluations are ongoing."
  1. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is dealing with a groin injury, coach Frank Reich said on Monday. Vinatieri, who's five points away from becoming the NFL's record-holder for career points scored, underwent an MRI and his status is unknown.
  1. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted a new blonde look on Thursday, revealing that the hair change was a product of a lost bet with teammate Zach Ertz.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence to miss 'significant time' after undergoing foot surgery

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence's lengthy road to recovery has officially begun. The Cowboys' star defensive end underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured foot and will miss "significant time," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Lawrence suffered the break during a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in practice Wednesday.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram: 'We have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team'

The Texans are riding high after a blowout win in Week 1. Mark Ingram credits first-time head coach David Culley for keeping them on a stable plane despite being surrounded by uncertainty and external negativity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted. The Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Here are the injury reports for each Week 2 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota to miss multiple weeks after aggravating quad on 'MNF'

Marcus Mariota is expected to miss multiple weeks after aggravating a quadriceps injury during his lone snap of Las Vegas' overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor 'excited' for first return to Cleveland since leaving Browns in 2019

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor faces the Browns in Week 2 and offers some reflection on his short stay with the Browns ahead of the Baker Mayfield era.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW