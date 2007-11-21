Injuries sideline Browns rookie CB Wright, 3 other starters

BEREA, Ohio -- Rookie cornerback Eric Wright and three other Browns starters missed practice Wednesday with knee injuries.

Wright sprained his right knee on his first play in Sunday's overtime win at Baltimore and could miss significant time. He was helped off the field and carted to the locker room for treatment.

Wright underwent an MRI exam earlier this week, but Browns coach Romeo Crennel, taking a page from former boss Bill Belichick, was tight-lipped when asked about the player's condition or his chances of playing this week against Houston.

"No surgery involved," Crennel said. "We're just going to rehab him and get him back. I don't know how long that might take. We're just going to go day to day with it and see how he does."

Earlier this week, Browns play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan reported the team expected Wright to miss four to six weeks.

Wright entered the Browns' locker room at the end of the allotted media time with a sleeve on his leg and carrying a portable electrical stimulus machine.

If Wright can't play, Daven Holly likely will start in his place. Holly started 12 games last season and three this year.

Defensive linemen Shaun Smith and Ethan Kelly and offensive tackle Kevin Shaffer also missed practice with knee problems. Wide receiver Tim Carter was limited in practice with a sprained finger.

