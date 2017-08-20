Injuries: Shawn Williams (elbow) out 4 to 6 weeks

Cincinnati might not be in as bad of shape in the back end of its secondary as it first appeared.
Safety Shawn Williams' dislocated elbow will not require surgery and will keep him out for four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. The timeframe is likely closer to four weeks, Rapoport added.
Williams suffered the injury during the Bengals' 30-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night and was carted off.
Earlier Sunday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reported the injury wasn't as severe as initially thought, but the timeframe was less certain. Now that it's set between four and six weeks, this can be taken as a positive by Bengals fans, considering how a similar injury went for tight end Tyler Eifert back in 2014.
Elsewhere in injury news on Sunday:
- Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, carted off on Saturday, suffered an injury to his ribs, Rapoport reported, per a source informed. X-rays on Roberts' ribs were negative, but he is bruised, Rapoport added.
- Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews is "extremely confident" he'll be ready for Week 1, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. Matthews suffered a chip fracture in his sternum last week.
- Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and tackle Russell Okung did not play vs. the Saints, according to coach Anthony Lynn. Kellen Clemens started for L.A. at quarterback.
Center Max Tuerk (finger) did not return to the game.