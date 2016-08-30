Around the NFL

Injuries: Sean Lee's (knee) practice status uncertain

Published: Aug 30, 2016 at 05:21 AM

Sean Lee's practice status for Tuesday is up in the air. It's still OK to breathe, Dallas.

The linebacker with a well-documented injury history was brought back into camp slowly after offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, and sat out of practice Monday with a knee injury. Head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that after an MRI, he doesn't think it's a long-term issue, adding that if he practices, it will be limited.

Dallas has been ravaged by injuries and suspensions, especially in the defensive front seven, and any threat to its anchor at linebacker would understandably be alarming. But Lee is coming off one of his healthiest seasons of his career, and the offseason operation was a minor clean-up procedure. Cool the engines, doomsday proclaimers.

Other injury news we're tracking on Tuesday:

  1. Vikings practice was cut short Tuesday after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an apparent leg injury, according to multiple reporters on the scene. According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, he was grabbing his left knee as teammates prayed around him.

An ambulance soon was reported arriving at the Vikings facility.

  1. Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short -- whose representatives are engaged with Carolina management in contract negotiations -- didn't practice Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (knee) will begin the season on the PUP list, and will see Dr. James Andrews in four weeks.
  1. The Bears placed quarterback Connor Shaw (ankle) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (knee) on the reserve/injured list Tuesday.

More bad injury news in Chicago: Pricey 2015 free-agent acquisition Pernell McPhee (knee) is in danger of missing the first six weeks of the season. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports rehab has been slow and McPhee could start the season on PUP.

  1. The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Elie Bouka (leg) on injured reserve.
  1. Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Tuesday.
  1. The Dolphins placed former first-round pick Dion Jordan on the reserve/non-football injury list, making him inactive for the first six weeks of the regular season. Linebacker Zach Vigil also joins Jordan on the list.
  1. Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman told reporters he expects to play Thursday as he completes his recovery from a partially torn PCL.
  1. Redskins rookie receiver Josh Doctsonis close to returning, head coach Jay Gruden said. Doctson doesn't have "full-speed burst" yet, but will start practicing "very soon."
  1. The 49ers announced defensive tackle Quinton Dial will be out Thursday against the Chargers.
  1. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) will miss the first six games of the season after the Ravens placed him on the PUP list.
  1. The Chargers placed running back Branden Oliver (Achilles) and guard Donavon Clark (knee) on the reserve/injured list.
  1. Lions tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) is unsure of his status for Week 1 of the regular season, saying it is up to the medical staff.
  1. Free agent quarterback T.J. Yates (knee) has been fully cleared to play, presenting an interesting option for quarterback-needy teams.
  1. The 49ers announced Thursday that the team placed wideout Bruce Ellington on the Injured Reserve List.
  1. One of the Steelers' big offseason acquisitions won't start the season on the field. Tight end Ladarius Green will start the 2016 campaign on the PUP list, the team announced.
  1. Two rookies in Buffalo will have to wait to make their regular season debuts. Linebacker Shaq Lawson was placed on the PUP list, while the Bills have designated linebacker Reggie Ragland as Reserve/Injured.
  1. NFL Media's James Palmer reported that the Broncos placed tight end Garrett Graham on injured reserve.
  1. The Patriots placed running back Dion Lewis on the PUP list on Tuesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the Patriots' plans.
  1. The Buccaneers placed wide receiver Louis Murphy and guard J.R. Sweezy on the reserve/PUP list.
