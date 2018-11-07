Around the NFL

Injuries: Sammy Watkins (foot) could miss Week 10

Nov 07, 2018
The Kansas City Chiefs could be without an offensive weapon Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that wideout Sammy Watkins was dealing with pain in his foot after Sunday's win in Cleveland and underwent an MRI, per a source informed of the situation. While the injury isn't expected to be serious, it could affect his status for Week 10.

The Chiefs, who held Watkins out of practice Wednesday, could take the cautious approach with Watkins to ensure he's healthy for the stretch run and the playoffs. K.C. has a Week 12 bye coming after a trip to Mexico in Week 11 versus the high-flying Los Angeles Rams.

Through nine games, Watkins has been a solid secondary weapon in a full-court press Chiefs offense, compiling 39 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns, including two games over the 100-yard receiving mark.

Given his injury history -- he missed 12 games the past three seasons, and played through injury in several others -- the Chiefs shouldn't push Watkins this week.

In other Chiefs injury news, offensive lineman Cam Erving (illness), safety Eric Berry (heel), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) all did not practice.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Wednesday:

  1. New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was spotted in a walking boot at the team facility and did not participate in practice. He is dealing with a foot injury that which will sideline him for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rapoport reported.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to practice today as he nears a return to the field. Cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) will not participate in Wednesday's practice.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) will practice Wednesday and the team expects him to play this week. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is also back at practice and expected to play against the Cowboys.

Wideout Mike Wallace will ditch the walking boot soon and believes he could be running within two week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

  1. Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Christian Kirksey (hamstring) and defensive back E.J. Gaines (concussion) on injured reserve. Gaines suffered his second concussion in less than a month in Sunday's loss.
  1. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (foot), who has been on injured reserve since Week 1, will practice Wednesday, coach Dan Quinn said.
  1. Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith (knee) is out for Carolina's Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Center Matt Kalil (ankle), linebacker David Mayo (groin), defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder) and safety Eric Reid (shoulder) are questionable.
  1. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters Wednesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will not play this week against the Packers. The team is hopeful Tannehill will be ready for Week 12 vs. the Colts, following the bye week.
  1. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin popped up on Wednesday's report with a knee injury and was limited at practice. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen also was limited as he makes his way back from an elbow injury, while Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol.
  1. Broncos center Matt Paradis had surgery on his broken ankle and ligament damage, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Now comes the rehad process for an offensive lineman who will be a desired free agent come the offseason, Palmer added.
  1. Bears tight end Dion Sims (concussion) did not practice today. Wideout Taylor Gabriel (knee) was limited. Linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) was a full participant after missing several weeks of practice.
  1. Cardinals safety Tre Boston (chest), tight end Jermaine Gresham (back), offensive lineman Mike Iupati (back), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and offensive linemanJust Pugh (hand) were all limited.
