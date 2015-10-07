 Skip to main content
Injuries: Sammy Watkins (calf) sits out Bills practice

The waiting game on Sammy Watkins continues.

Bills coach Rex Ryan announced that the second-year receiver would miss Wednesday's practice with the calf injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

Ryan emphasized that Watkins, after battling a rash of injuries during his young and promising career, remains a possibility to play this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, per the team's official website.

"Everything points to (his injury being) not that severe,"Bills general manager Doug Whaley told Buffalo's WGR-AM on Tuesday. "We're hoping to see how he responds this week. We have our fingers crossed that he may be in this week."

Buffalo on Wednesday also signed former Raiders wideout Denarius Moore, perhaps an indication of how the team really feels about Watkins suiting up four days from now. Calf injuries are tricky, but the Bills aren't the same without their top target on the field.

Here's a look at other injuries we're tracking on Wednesday:

  1. The Colts have announced that both quarterbacks Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Matt Hasselbeck are questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Colts linebacker Jerrell Freeman has been ruled out.

  1. Marshawn Lynch's status remains undecided for the Seahawks' tilt against the Bengals on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters his star running back is day-to-day as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Carroll also expressed hope running back Fred Jackson will return this week from a high-ankle sprain. Cornerback Marcus Burley will have surgery on his injured thumb Wednesday. There is no timetable for his return.
  1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees noted that he's off the team's injury report. Brees returned from a shoulder injury last weekend in the team's first win of the season. He previously missed the first start of his career due to injury in a loss to the Bucs in Week 2.
  1. Redskins wideout DeSean Jacksonreturned to the practice field. Jackson has been out since Week 1 after suffering a hamstring injury trying to catch a deep pass.

Coach Jay Gruden said cornerback Chris Culliver (knee) was uncomfortable during the game against the Eagles. He will have an MRI done today.

  1. Giants coach Tom Coughlin said wide receiver Victor Cruz (calf) did not work out. Cruz aggravated his calf injury after returning to practice last week.
  1. Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas (hand) caught passes in a limited practice session but he isn't optimistic he will play Sunday against the Colts.
  1. Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (hamstring), defensive end Randy Gregory (ankle), and linebacker Sean Lee (concussion) did not participate in practice, per The Dallas Morning News.
  1. Buccaneers cornerback Johnathan Banks (knee), center Evan Smith (ankle), tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder), and wideout Russell Shepard (hamstring) did not practice, per the Tampa Bay Times.
  1. Eagles linebackers Kiko Alonso (knee) and Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), cornerback Byron Maxwell (quad) and defensive end Brandon Bair (groin) are out while offensive tackle Lane Johnson (knee) was limited in practice.
  1. Raiders CB T.J. Carrie and WR Michael Crabtree missed practice, according to the team.
