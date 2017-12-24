Around the NFL

Injuries: Saints WR Michael Thomas active vs. Falcons

Published: Dec 23, 2017 at 09:18 PM

Michael Thomas has had a bittersweet week. It began with him learning he was selected to the Pro Bowl, well deserved for only the second player in NFL history to catch at least 90 passes and amass 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons (Odell Beckham).

Thomas is active and will play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a hamstring injury late in the week. Thomas was added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable.

Thomas has 19 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks alone. With New Orleans (10-4) holding the slimmest of division leads over the Carolina Panthers (10-4) and Atlanta Falcons (9-5) in the penultimate week of the regular season, Thomas' availability couldn't be more important.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking heading into Sunday's games:

  1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) are active for today's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  1. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who's been battling back and knee injuries, is pushing to play and believes he will against the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport reported via sources. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) is expected to be out.
  1. Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (ankle) is expected to back up starter Brock Osweiler against the Washington Redskins, according to Rapoport, who added that the hope is for Lynch to be healthy and mobile enough to start in Week 17.
  1. Redskins running back Samaje Perine (groin) is active after being considered a game-time decision against the Broncos. Fellow back Kapri Bibbs is expected to have a prominent role against his former team.
  1. The Vikings' 12th win of the season came with a price. Starting guard Nick Easton suffered a fractured ankle that will require surgery, coach Mike Zimmer announced.
  1. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) will play today versus the New England Patriots, though his injury will eventually require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) is inactivey against the Bills. Running back Mike Gillislee is expected to have an increased role.
  1. Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams, dealing with quadricep and rib injuries, is expected to play versus the New York Giants.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) is not expected to play today versus the San Francisco 49ers.
  1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) is active to play today versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to be limited to special teams against the New York Jets on Sunday because of a broken hand.
