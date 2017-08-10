 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injuries: Ryan Kelly on crutches after Colts practice

Published: Aug 10, 2017 at 06:14 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Indianapolis Colts head into the preseason as a banged-up operation.

While quarterback Andrew Luck and his on-the-mend shoulder loom as a raging question mark for Week 1, plenty of teammates are dealing with injuries of their own.

Phillip Dorsett missed his fourth consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, putting a critical camp on hold for the third-year receiver, per multiple reports.

Meanwhile, reliable second-year centerRyan Kelly left the practice field with an unknown injury. Longtime Colts beat writer Mike Chappell reported the pivot was later "spotted on crutches." Kelly is expected to miss a few weeks, according to a report from WTTV-TV.

Also for the Colts, heavily touted rookie running back Marlon Mack missed another session due to a shoulder injury, while linebacker Jon Bostic is out until next week after having a plate inserted into his fractured finger, per Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star.

Few teams in August have been heavier swarmed by the injury bug. Don't expect to see any of these players suit up when the Colts host the Lions on Sunday night.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Thursday -- a day stuffed with no less than seven preseason affairs up ahead:

  1. Updating our story from Wednesday night, Panthers second-year defensive tackle Vernon Butler is believed to have suffered a knee sprain in Wednesday's 27-17 win over the Texans, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin left late in practice Thursday with an undisclosed injury to what was apparently his leg, according to the Seattle Times.
  1. Slow start for Titans running back DeMarco Murray, who sat out his eighth straight practice with a hamstring injury, per the Tennessean.
  1. Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette is dealing with a hamstring injury, but the team isn't concerned that it will be an issue, per ESPN.

Jay Gruden said linebacker Trent Murphy (knee sprain) and safety Su'a Cravens (knee) will both have MRIs.

  1. Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters that running back Bilal Powell (sore neck) will not play in the Jets preseason opener against the Titans, while backfield counterpart Matt Forte's (hamstring) status is still yet to be determined.
  1. Cowboys wideout Brice Butler has a sprained foot, and the team will take another look at it, per the Dallas Morning News.

Tyrone Crawford will spend next few days in a walking boot to support his right ankle post lateral sprain, NFL Netowrk's Jane Slater reports per a source informed of the situation.

Linebacker Sean Lee left practice early with a hamstring injury, per Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. Slater reports, however, that the team doesn't believe the injury is severe.

  1. Lions tackle Rick Wagner left Detroit's joint practice with Indianapolis Thursday with an undisclosed injury, according to the Detroit Free Press.
  1. Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes did not return to return to the game vs. the Bills after suffering a shoulder injury.
  1. Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan did not return after suffering a knee injury.
  1. Packers corner Damarious Randall was diagnosed with a concussion, per the team.

Wide receiver Malachi Dupre was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after suffering an apparent injury. Early reports on Dupres' status, however, were positive.

  1. Browns safety Ibraheim Campbell (concussion) did not return to their game against the Saints.
  1. Broncos defensive end Billy Winn was carted off and ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced.

Safety Orion Stewart made an early exit after suffering a neck injury.

  1. Bears running back Ka'Deem Carey suffered a quad injury and didn't return.
  1. Bills coach Sean McDermott said running back Jonathan Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Buffalo's loss to the Vikings.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones explains quiet offseason: We're 'looking towards signing our own guys'

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones pointed to the club's onus on signing its current starts to long-term contracts as one of the reasons for such a quiet offseason. 
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: QB Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' months after shoulder surgery

One week ago, Anthony Richardson stated he's "on a mission" to get back to playing football after shoulder surgery. On Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen reinforced that by telling reporters, "he's in a really good spot." 
news

Dolphins plan to pick up fifth-year options on WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the club plans to pick up fifth-year options on 2021 first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips before the May 2 deadline.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is skipping the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time. However, Mahomes says he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White wants to 'make people fear me, make people respect me' in 2024

Entering Year 3 after putting up a career-high 990 yards on 272 carries with six touchdowns last season, Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White believes he's just scratching the surface.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua still trying to reach Cooper Kupp's expectations: 'He set the standard for us'

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up recording-setting numbers in his rookie season, but a standard set by teammate Cooper Kupp, the NFL's most recent triple-crown WR, has the youngster working to grow entering Year 2.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushes off rising expectations: 'We're always hunting' 

The Houston Texans went from novelty last offseason to seeing expectations soaring in 2024 that they can compete for the AFC crown. Head coach DeMeco Ryans dismissed that the expectations change coaches' or players' approach one iota on Monday.
news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald -- and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby healthy again: 'I'm feeling better than I ever have'

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby told reporters on Monday that he's fully recovered from last year's knee issues and that he's "feeling better than I ever have."