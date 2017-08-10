Injuries: Ryan Kelly on crutches after Colts practice

While quarterback Andrew Luck and his on-the-mend shoulder loom as a raging question mark for Week 1, plenty of teammates are dealing with injuries of their own.
Phillip Dorsett missed his fourth consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, putting a critical camp on hold for the third-year receiver, per multiple reports.
Meanwhile, reliable second-year centerRyan Kelly left the practice field with an unknown injury. Longtime Colts beat writer Mike Chappell reported the pivot was later "spotted on crutches." Kelly is expected to miss a few weeks, according to a report from WTTV-TV.
Also for the Colts, heavily touted rookie running back Marlon Mack missed another session due to a shoulder injury, while linebacker Jon Bostic is out until next week after having a plate inserted into his fractured finger, per Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star.
Other injuries we're tracking on this Thursday -- a day stuffed with no less than seven preseason affairs up ahead:
- Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin left late in practice Thursday with an undisclosed injury to what was apparently his leg, according to the Seattle Times.
- Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette is dealing with a hamstring injury, but the team isn't concerned that it will be an issue, per ESPN.
Jay Gruden said linebacker Trent Murphy (knee sprain) and safety Su'a Cravens (knee) will both have MRIs.
- Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters that running back Bilal Powell (sore neck) will not play in the Jets preseason opener against the Titans, while backfield counterpart Matt Forte's (hamstring) status is still yet to be determined.
- Cowboys wideout Brice Butler has a sprained foot, and the team will take another look at it, per the Dallas Morning News.
Tyrone Crawford will spend next few days in a walking boot to support his right ankle post lateral sprain, NFL Netowrk's Jane Slater reports per a source informed of the situation.
Linebacker Sean Lee left practice early with a hamstring injury, per Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. Slater reports, however, that the team doesn't believe the injury is severe.
- Lions tackle Rick Wagner left Detroit's joint practice with Indianapolis Thursday with an undisclosed injury, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Wide receiver Malachi Dupre was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after suffering an apparent injury. Early reports on Dupres' status, however, were positive.
- Broncos defensive end Billy Winn was carted off and ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced.
Safety Orion Stewart made an early exit after suffering a neck injury.