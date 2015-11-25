Injuries: Rex Ryan thinks Tyrod Taylor will play

The last time we saw Tyrod Taylor, the Bills quarterback was grasping his throwing shoulder after every pass in Monday night's loss to the Patriots.
Coach Rex Ryan, though, believes his mobile signal-caller will be healthy enough to suit up Sunday against the frisky Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think Tyrod is going to play," Rex told reporters on Wednesday. "He feels better than he did. The doctors feel he's going to be just fine."
"I feel good," Taylor said on Wednesday. "I'm ready to go."
Taylor was all over the place against New England, passing for 233 yards but underthrowing a rash of targets and running for just a single yard off four attempts. That said, it was a gutsy performance considering his banged-up throwing shoulder.
With both teams sitting at 5-5 and in position for a wild card, Sunday's showdown has major playoff implications for Taylor's Bills.
Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury news:
- Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and wideout Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) both did not practice. Freeman is still in the first phrase of concussion protocol.
- Marshawn Lynchhad sports hernia surgery early Wednesday morning, coach Pete Carroll confirmed, saying doctors are optimistic about a quick recovery. Lynch will likely be out until late December. Wideout Doug Baldwin (ankle) will play Sunday.
- Lions wideout Calvin Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Darius Slay (neck) are questionable for Thursday against the Eagles.
- Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton appeared on the injury report with a groin injury and was limited in practice.
- Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford is listed as questionable on the injury report as he works his way back from a concussion and shoulder injury. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport still sees Bradford as a longshot to play on Thanksgiving against the Lions.
Tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) and running back Ryan Mathews (concussion/groin) have been ruled out. Center Jason Kelce (knee) and offensive tackle Jason Peters (back) are both questionable.
- Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman is doubtful with a knee injury. Wideout Philly Brown (shoulder) is questionable.
- Niners running back Carlos Hyde (foot) will not practice, according to coach Jim Tomsula. Linebacker Ahmad Brooks remains in the league's concussion protocol.
- Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Packers with a rib injury. Running back Matt Forte (knee), wideout Alshon Jeffery (groin/shoulder), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) and safety Antrel Rolle (knee) are all questionable. Wideout Eddie Royal (knee) and running back Ka'Deem Carey (head) are out.
- Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis did not practice, coach Todd Bowles said. He remains in concussion protocol and Bowles said the team will prepare to play without him. Center Nick Mangold (hand) also didn't practice.
- Packers wideout Ty Montgomery was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Bears with an ankle injury. Center Corey Linsley is questionable with an ankle injury.
- Rams quarterback Case Keenum (concussion) was limited at practice. Defensive end Robert Quinn (hip/back) did not participate.
- Cardinals wideout John Brown (hamstring), cornerback Patrick Peterson (ankle), and linebacker LaMarr Woodley (chest) did not participate in practice. Running back Chris Johnson (knee), wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald (ankle) and Michael Floyd (hamstring), and guard Mike Iupati (neck) were all limited at practice.