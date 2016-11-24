Injuries: Rex feels good about Watkins playing Sunday

Sammy Watkins is one step closer to returning to the field.
The Buffalo Bills receiver, who went on injured reserve earlier this season after struggling to recover from offseason foot surgery, practiced both Wednesday and Thursday, prompting coach Rex Ryan to say he "feels pretty good" about Watkins' chances to play against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Ryan, though, cautioned if his star receiver did get snaps, his playing time would be limited.
1.DeAndre Levy has made significant progress in his return from a nagging knee injury that has kept him out since Week 1, but his official comeback remains on hold. The Detroit Lions linebacker did not play in Thursday's Thanksgiving matinee against the Minnesota Vikings. Levy was officially listed as questionable for the game Wednesday.
Running back Ameer Abdullah received positive news from foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Tuesday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Anderson found the foot structurally sound with no reason to believe aggravation of the injury might occur. Anderson told Abdullah the foot was better than expected. The only cause for concern is Abdullah might injure another body part while trying to protect his foot -- a common thought with injuries, Rapoport added.
Center Joe Berger is being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. He did not finish the game. Offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles suffered a hip injury and did not return.
- The Eagles announced defensive end Connor Barwin (knee), running back Ryan Mathews (knee), defensive end Steven Means (illness) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) did not practice.
- While Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (hamstring) returned to the practice field, coach Dirk Koetter told reporters he was a limited participant.
- Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (head) continued to sit out practice. Coach Ron Rivera said the linebacker is still in concussion protocol. Defensive end Mario Addison (foot) and center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) also did not participate in practice. Cornerback Leonard Johnson (chest) was limited.
- Dolphins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) practiced for the second straight day. Offensive linemen Brandon Albert (wrist) and Mike Pouncey (hip) did not practice. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) and receiver Kenny Stills (calf) were limited.
- Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh (knee) did not practice. Running back Orleans Darkwa (lower leg) was limited.
- Browns quarterback Cody Kessler (concussion) did not practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Joe Haden (groin) was limited.
- Chiefs pass rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) and receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin) did not practice. Cornerback Marcus Peters (hip) was limited, while Derrick Johnson (Achilles) was a full participant.
- Bengals corner Josh Shaw (hip) did not practice. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) was a limited participant.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. Coach John Fox called the quarterback day-to-day Wednesday.
Receiver Eddie Royal (toe), guard Josh Sitton (ankle) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (concussion) also did not practice. Rookie cornerback Deiondre' Hall (ankle) returned.
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (lung) was limited in practice. Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle) did not practice. Receivers Julian Edelman (foot) and Chris Hogan (back) were limited.
- Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang (foot) did not practice. Corner Damarious Randall (groin) and linebacker Jake Ryan (ankle) were limited.
- Tackle Terron Armstead (knee/quad) and running back Mark Ingram (concussion) were limited in Saints practice Thursday, while cornerback Delvin Breaux (fibula/ankle) was a full participant.
- Raiders running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Crabtree (ankle) were limited in practice. Guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) was also limited in practice on Thursday.
- Defensive end Michael Bennett (knee) and safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) both did not participate Thursday in practice for the Seahawks.
- Redskins defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (leg) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game against the Cowboys.
Jay Gruden said tight end Jordan Reed suffered and played through an AC joint separation. Reed exited the game briefly in the first half before returning after halftime.
Linebacker Robert Mathis (elbow), cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (back) all have been ruled out for the rest of the game. Colts offensive tackle Denzelle Good is also out with a neck/shoulder injury.