Injuries: RB Le'Veon Bell officially active for today

Published: Nov 10, 2019 at 04:01 AM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Listed as questionable on the injury report, Cooper is dealing with a bruised knee suffered in the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on Monday night. An MRI this week showed that there is no structural damage.

In eight games this season, Cooper has 42 receptions for 701 yards and has caught six touchdowns passes.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:

»Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn is inactive against the Raven. Listed as questionable with a concussion, Glenn took scout-team reps and is not at a point where he can be active, Rapoport reported according to a source. It's unclear when or if it will happen. As expected, wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is inactive.

»New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (knee/ankle) has already declared himself good to go on social media and is officially active, and tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) is set to make his season debut against the New York Giants, as he is also active. Center Ryan Kalil is inactive.

» Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh) and safety Earl Thomas (knee) -- all listed as questionable -- are officially active.

»Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) was declared out on Saturday and is considered week-to-week, a source tells Rapoport. The hope is he's back next week but nothing is certain and the team will be ready if backup Brady Hoyer has multiple starts.

»Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Rapoport reports Stafford has small fractures in his back.

»Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy is officially inactive against the Titans, but defensive end Frank Clark will return and is active. Chiefs offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, along with defensive lineman Alex Okafor, are once again inactive.

»Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Terrell Suggs is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but as expected, running back Chase Edmonds is inactive.

»New York Giants tight end Evan Engram will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is also inactive.

»Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker, wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive linemanJurrell Casey are all inactive for Sunday.

»Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

»Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is officially active for the first time this season and wide receiver Antonio Callaway is inactive.

