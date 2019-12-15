Around the NFL

Injuries: RB James Conner (shoulder) to play vs. Bills

Published: Dec 14, 2019 at 09:23 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder) is expected to return to the field against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Although Conner is expected to be the starter, he is likely to split carries with Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.

In eight games this season, Conner has rushed for just 390 yards and four touchdowns.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:

» Despite not practicing all week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) is active to play against the Houston Texans.

»Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, questionable with pectoral and thigh injuries, is planning to play against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells Rapoport.

»Denver Broncos first-round rookie tight end Noah Fant, dealing with hip and foot injuries, is active to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

» Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (rib/illness), listed as questionable, is inactive against the Broncos. Pass rusher Frank Clark, questionable with a shoulder injury and illness, had to see a specialist for his stomach issue this week and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. However, he is active.

»Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs), considered a game-time decision against the Buccaneers, is inactive.

» Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), listed as questionable, is active against the Titans. Receiver Keke Coutee is inactive, however.

»New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who had a knee injury added to his ailing shoulder on the report this week, is active Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Jason McCourty is inactive, however.

»Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was cleared earlier in the week and on Twitter stated that he plans to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite a broken shoulder plate, and that is the case as he is active. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) is inactive.

»Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donavan Smith, dealing with ankle and knee injuries, is inactive today against the Lions, snapping his streak of 77 consecutive starts.

»Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is active today against the Bears.

»Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is active today against the Giants.

»Carolina Panthers cornerback Eric Reid is active against the Seahawks.

»The Seattle Seahawks will be without cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, who are all inactive.

»Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is inactive Sunday as he's been all season with an ankle injury, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Green playing in Week 16 and/or 17 has not been ruled out.

»Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is a healthy scratch vs. the Cardinals.

»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is active vs. the Chargers after missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

