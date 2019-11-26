Injuries: Ravens' Skura (knee) to miss rest of season

Pass blocking for Lamar Jackson can make evaluating a lineman a little murky, but can also make things easier on a lineman who is tasked with keeping a defender off a hyper-mobile passer. The run-blocking department might see a hit, though, as Skura is tied for 11th in the NFL among all centers with at least 250 snaps played in run blocking grade, earning a flat 61 mark from PFF. Then again, Baltimore is averaging a league-best 210.5 yards per game on the ground, so even a slight downgrade would still keep the Ravens near the top of the league.