Injuries prompt police to rethink crowd-control strategy

Published: Feb 04, 2012 at 05:32 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Overwhelming crowds and reports of injuries and arrests in Indianapolis' Super Bowl Village are causing police to rethink crowd control before the game.

Eleven were injured Friday night as an estimated 50,000 people flooded downtown streets for a free outdoor concert by the band LMFAO. Police did not provide details but said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Some concert-goers told police they were frightened by pushing and shoving in the large crowd. A police car was reportedly damaged when people stood on top of it to get a better view of the stage.

The Indianapolis Star reports police plan to cut off access to the outdoor stages and activities if the area gets too packed again Saturday night. About 200,000 people visited Super Bowl Village on Friday.

