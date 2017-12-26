Injuries: Panthers place WR Damiere Byrd (leg) on IR

Coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday that the team is placing wideout Damiere Byrd on injured reserve with a lower leg injury.
The news is a blow to the Panthers' receiver corps and the return game. Byrd scored on a pivotal 103-yard kickoff return in Sunday's playoff-clinching victory over the Buccaneers. The second-year pro was carted to the locker room just after halftime.
With Devin Funchess and tight end Greg Olsen as Cam Newton's top targets, Kaelin Clay will play the speed role in the Panthers' offense. Christian McCaffrey is expected to help replace Byrd's production on returns.
Here are other injuries we're monitoring Tuesday:
- Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (knee) is not ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, head coach Mike Mularkey said Tuesday. Murray is considered day to day.
- Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team will have a better idea of running back Melvin Gordon's availability in the coming days. Gordon suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter Sunday and did not return versus the New York Jets.
- Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced cornerback Jaylen Hill will be out for the rest of the season after suffering ACL and MCL tears.
- Washington Redskins defensive lineman Ziggy Hood fractured his elbow on Sunday, but the injury will not require surgery. Head coach Jay Gruden said Hood will not play this week against the Giants.
- Arizona Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea suffered a torn pec and is out for rest of the year, head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday. Bethea was placed on injured reserve, but it is uncertain whether his injury requires surgery.
- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster suffered shoulder injuries in the team's last two contests. Foster will be limited in practice this week but is expected to be available for the season finale on Sunday against the Rams. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday Foster's injury is not related to the rotator cuff surgery he had while in college at Alabama.
- Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (ab strain) is "trending in the right direction," per head coach Doug Marrone. Wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) is also improving. The team announced on Tuesday that they placed wideout Jaelen Strong (knee) on injured reserve. Strong suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
- The Buffalo Bills announced that they placed running back Travaris Cadet on IR. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cadet dislocated his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Patriots and will have surgery Wednesday.