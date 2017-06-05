Injuries: Panthers CB James Bradberry fractures wrist

James Bradberry, the team's 2016 second-round pick, suffered a wrist fracture that will put him in a cast for six weeks.Despite the injury, Bradberry was back on the field at organized team activities Tuesday with a cast on his arm.
While the Panthers should not take news of injured cornerbacks lightly, this is the time for bad luck to happen. It seems like a lock that Bradberry will be back for training camp, looking to improve on a 2016 when he started 13 games, picked off two passes and broke up 10 more.
Daryl Worley, Zack Sanchez and Captain Munnerlyn will be charged with picking up the slack in the meantime.
Here is the other injury news we are tracking Monday:
- The Jets announced that they have placed wideout Quinton Patton on injured reserve. Patton was signed in late March by Gang Green after spending his first four seasons with the 49ers. New York also announced Monday the signing of wide receiver Devin Street.
- Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan suffered an ankle sprain during organized team activities, according to multiple reports. Jernigan was traded in the offseason from Baltimore to Philadelphia in exchange for a third-round draft pick; the Ravens used the selection to pick defensive tackle Chris Wormley.