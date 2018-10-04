Around the NFL

Injuries: Packers' top three receivers remain sidelined

Published: Oct 04, 2018 at 05:47 AM
Kevin Patra

The Green Bay Packers will practice Thursday without their top three receivers.

» Davante Adams is working with the rehab group on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said. The No. 1 receiver left Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.

» Randall Cobb remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The wideout admitted he wasn't close to playing in Week 4 and continues to work with the rehab group.

» Geronimo Allison is still in concussion protocol after taking a blow in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

With the trio sidelined, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown will get the bulk of the first-team reps during Thursday's practice. MVS is in line to play a key role if any of the receivers miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Valdes-Scantling played 58 snaps in Week 4, catching one pass for 38 yards.

If any or all of the Packers' top wideouts remain out, Aaron Rodgers will be forced to lean on his rookies on the road against a division foe.

Other notable injury news we are tracking Thursday:

  1. Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), who was named the AFC Rookie of the Month on Thursday, did not play during the team's 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots.

Colts linebacker Anthony Walker left against the Patriots in the first quarter after suffering a concussion and safety Clayton Geathers left in the second quarter after suffering a concussion and a neck injury. Defensive end Margus Hunt suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and defensive end Denico Autry suffered a hamstring injury. Safety Matthias Brown also suffered a hamstring injury.

  1. New England Patriots defensive end John Simon suffered a shoulder injury during the first quarter against the Colts and efensive tackle Malcom Brown suffered a knee injury in the first half.
  1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was in pads and a helmet during practice, per Bill Voth of the team's official website. Olsen officially was listed as a limited participant at practice.

Initial reports had Olsen's injury keeping him out 4-5 weeks. Sunday marks week four. Cam Newton's favorite target might not be ready to return this week, but he's getting close.

  1. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is the only player not practicing today, per the team's official site. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and linebacker Dee Ford (groin) were limited.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and running backs Corey Clement (quadricep) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) did not participate at practice. Tackle Jason Peters (quadricep) was a full participant.
  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert has cleared concussion protocol. He also practiced again today.
  1. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) likely will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, coach Mike Zimmer said.
  1. Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (knee) and linebackers Za'Darius Smith (hamstring) and Tim Williams (hamstring) all didn't practice. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the decision to hold Collins out of practice was a precautionary move and he should be fine to play this week. Tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) was limited.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers tackles Joe Barksdale (knee) and Russell Okung (groin) were limited in practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin is expected to miss two to three weeks with a foot injury, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Benjamin has been sporting a cast at practice after suffering the injury on Sunday.
  1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hand/ankle) and linebacker Vic Beasley (ankle) were limited in practice on Thursday.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett (groin), tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and linebackerVince Williams (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.
  1. Cleveland Browns wide receiversAntonio Callaway (knee) and Jarvis Landry (knee) and safety Damarious Randall (knee) were all limited in practice on Thursday after sitting out n Wednesday.
  1. Denver Broncos punter Marquette King (thigh) and tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) did not practice Thursday, while linebacker Von Miller (thigh) was limited.
  1. New York Jets wide receiverQuincy Enunwa, cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadricep), center Spencer Long (knee, finger) and safety Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) were all limited in practice.
  1. Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang (concussion) did not participate on practice for the second straight day.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) did not participate in practice.
  1. Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) and defensive end Cameron Wake (knee) did not practice Thursday.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) did not practice.
  1. New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) were limited.
  1. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.
  1. Houston Texans wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring), Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) were all limited. Also limited were guard Zach Fulton (shoulder), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (groin), guard Senio Kelemete (knee) and running back Lamar Miller (chest).
  1. Oakland Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, as were wide receiver Amari Cooper (foot), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (shoulder), guard Gabe Jackson (pec), tackle Kolton Miller (knee) and running back Marshawn Lynch (abdomen).

Safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) and guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) did not practice.

