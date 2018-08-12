Around the NFL

Injuries: Packers LT David Bakhtiari returns to practice

Published: Aug 12, 2018
The Green Bay Packers have good news on the offensive line.

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a sprained ankle on Aug. 4, was back to work in pads Sunday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

While the extent of his participation level in practice won't be known until later, Bakhtiari's quick return is a pleasant surprise when considering he was carted off the field after going down during the team's Family Night practice.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Bakhtiari is arguably one of the players the Packers can't afford to be without for an extended period of time.

Entering his sixth season, Bakhtiari remains an anchor on the left side of the offensive line, missing just six games over the past five seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Here are other injuries we're keeping an eye on Sunday:

  1. San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnonsuffered an apparent right knee injury in practice and underwent an MRI Sunday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury does not appear to be major.

After missing practices and the preseason opener with a hamstring injury, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman returned to individual drills Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported. Sherman originally felt his hamstring tighten up during an Aug. 3 practice.

  1. The Kansas City Chiefs had two starters leave Sunday's practice. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is being evaluated for a head injury, and defensive tackle Xavier Williams suffered a stinger, B.J. Kissel of the team's official website reported. Additionally, starting safety Eric Berry didn't practice with a sore heel.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles rookie tight end Dallas Goedert, who left Saturday's practice with an elbow injury, did not practice Sunday, but told reporters the injury is "minor" and he should return in "a day or two," Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
  1. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jeremy Cash is undergoing tests to determine the extent of the knee injury he suffered Saturday night, but the initial read is it could be a season-ending injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
  1. Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said wide receiver Cole Beasley will sit out of Sunday's practice due to a groin injury.
  1. Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise is day-to-day with a hip injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters, adding that he might be available for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
  1. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway did not finish practice because of sore ribs, coach Hue Jackson told reporters.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts officially placed rookie wide receiver Deon Cain (ACL) on season-ending injured reserve. In corresponding moves, Indy signed wide receiver Matt Hazel and running back Branden Oliver and waived wide receiver Dres Anderson.
  1. Los Angeles Rams wideout Josh Reynolds will miss about a week of practice after tweaking his ankle Thursday night, Sean McVay told reporters.
