Injuries: Packers' Bulaga (ankle) to sit vs. Broncos

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga's injured ankle was "feeling better" Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, but he will not play in the Packers' preseason game Saturday night against the Denver Broncos.
"We're still doing some testing," McCarthy said. "I do not have a timeline."
Bulaga initially injured his ankle in practice Wednesday. Last year's second-round pick Jason Spriggs and sixth-round pick Kyle Murphy are expected to to play at right tackle in Bulaga's stead.
When asked if Bulaga's absence would affect quarterback Aaron Rodgers' playing time in the preseason game most teams use as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, McCarthy said, "We'll talk about it."
Bulaga did not seem to concerned about his long-term status Thursday.
McCarthy also said he anticipates running back Ty Montgomery, who missed time with a leg injury last week, to play against the Broncos.
Here are other injury notes we're tracking Thursday:
- New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) did not practice.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters defensive lineman Marcell Dareusis day to day with a hip injury. The big defensive tackle had already missed time this camp with hamstring and quad issues.
Receiver Jordan Matthews, who's been out since being traded to the Bills with a chest injury, is "making great progress," McDermott said.
- Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney returned to Houston Texans practice after missing time with leg soreness this past week, the Houston Chronicle reported.
- Colts defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins suffered a shoulder injury in practice earlier this week and his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers has not been determined yet, coach Chuck Pagano told reporters.
- Tennessee Titans tight end Eric Decker (ankle) likely will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
- New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk left practice early with undisclosed injuries. Coach Sean Payton didn't comment on their specific injuries, telling reporters, "I'm sure they'll bounce back and hopefully ready to play Saturday."
- Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette (hamstring) took part in individual drills in practice, but coach Jay Gruden isn't sure if he'll play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gruden said tight end Jordan Reed(foot) "looks fine" but pregame warmups on Sunday will determine his availability for the game.
- New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) missed practice Thursday and and is a game-time decision for Saturday against the Giants. Bowles said running back Matt Forte (hamstring) is also a game-time decision but has been practicing. However, linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (back), tight end Jordan Leggett (foot) and tight end Jason Vander Laan (shoulder) have been ruled out.
- Seattle Seahawks running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will both be sidelined another week, Pete Carroll said Thursday. Carroll adds had this been a regular-season game both would be urged to play.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told media members defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is not expected to miss regular season games.
- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters receiver Cooper Kupp has a groin injury and won't play Saturday against the Chargers.