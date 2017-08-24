Around the NFL

Injuries: Packers' Bulaga (ankle) to sit vs. Broncos

Published: Aug 24, 2017 at 04:45 AM

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga's injured ankle was "feeling better" Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, but he will not play in the Packers' preseason game Saturday night against the Denver Broncos.

"We're still doing some testing," McCarthy said. "I do not have a timeline."

Bulaga initially injured his ankle in practice Wednesday. Last year's second-round pick Jason Spriggs and sixth-round pick Kyle Murphy are expected to to play at right tackle in Bulaga's stead.

When asked if Bulaga's absence would affect quarterback Aaron Rodgers' playing time in the preseason game most teams use as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, McCarthy said, "We'll talk about it."

Bulaga did not seem to concerned about his long-term status Thursday.

"I'm not in a cast so that must mean something's gone right," Bulaga said, per ESPN.com.

McCarthy also said he anticipates running back Ty Montgomery, who missed time with a leg injury last week, to play against the Broncos.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Thursday:

  1. New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) did not practice.
  1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters defensive lineman Marcell Dareusis day to day with a hip injury. The big defensive tackle had already missed time this camp with hamstring and quad issues.

Receiver Jordan Matthews, who's been out since being traded to the Bills with a chest injury, is "making great progress," McDermott said.

  1. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney returned to Houston Texans practice after missing time with leg soreness this past week, the Houston Chronicle reported.
  1. Colts defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins suffered a shoulder injury in practice earlier this week and his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers has not been determined yet, coach Chuck Pagano told reporters.
  1. Tennessee Titans tight end Eric Decker (ankle) likely will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
  1. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk left practice early with undisclosed injuries. Coach Sean Payton didn't comment on their specific injuries, telling reporters, "I'm sure they'll bounce back and hopefully ready to play Saturday."
  1. Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette (hamstring) took part in individual drills in practice, but coach Jay Gruden isn't sure if he'll play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gruden said tight end Jordan Reed(foot) "looks fine" but pregame warmups on Sunday will determine his availability for the game.

  1. New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) missed practice Thursday and and is a game-time decision for Saturday against the Giants. Bowles said running back Matt Forte (hamstring) is also a game-time decision but has been practicing. However, linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (back), tight end Jordan Leggett (foot) and tight end Jason Vander Laan (shoulder) have been ruled out.
  1. Seattle Seahawks running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will both be sidelined another week, Pete Carroll said Thursday. Carroll adds had this been a regular-season game both would be urged to play.
  1. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told media members defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is not expected to miss regular season games.
  1. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters receiver Cooper Kupp has a groin injury and won't play Saturday against the Chargers.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on KNBR that QB Brock Purdy's swagger has become infectious. "He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said.
news

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It's just straight-up inconsistency'

Running back Austin Ekeler was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Chargers cannot finish games after the Bolts lost 36-34 to the Dolphins on Sunday. "Inconsistency. It's just straight-up inconsistency," he responded.