Injuries on both sides of ball hamper Raiders

"We got to find a way to get Derrick Burgess back out and get Darren McFadden back out," interim coach Tom Cable said Monday. "Two guys who we think can give us a boost on both sides of the ball. We're not making any plays on offense in terms of a playmaker, an explosive-type play. We have to hopefully get those guys back as soon as possible and hopefully this is the week for Darren to be back."