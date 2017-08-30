Injuries: No surgery needed for LB Anthony Hitchens

Around the NFL

Published: Aug 30, 2017 at 05:41 AM
And now for a tiny dose of good news out of Dallas.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that further testing on Anthony Hitchens revealed zero ligament damage to the linebacker's damaged knee, per a source informed of the injury.

That means no surgery for Hitchens, but the key Cowboys defender is still expected to be shelved for at least eight weeks, Rapoport was told.

Hitchens suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee during Saturday's preseason clash with the Oakland Raiders. His medical timeline makes the fourth-year defender a solid candidate for injured-reserve recall.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league on Wednesday:

  1. Additional testing on Cameron Meredith's knee revealed no damage beyond the torn ACL and MCL suffered by the Bears wideout during Sunday's meeting with the Titans. Rapoport tweeted that Meredith could "potentially" return to action by next offseason's organized team activities.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is out for the season and will undergo surgery to repair a torn PCL and LCL, Rapoport reports.
