Injuries: Nate Solder (neck) ready to go for Giants

Published: Oct 20, 2018 at 07:03 AM
Nick Shook

The Giants' offensive line has been a work in progress, but the group will avoid a problem in Week 7.

Coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Saturday tackle Nate Solder (neck) is ready to go for New York's Monday night contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Solder played in the entirety of New York's Week 6 loss to Philadephia, but was dealing with a neck injury for much of the week, participating in limited fashion in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Solder's importance doesn't require much explanation. The former Patriots tackle was the most sought-after free agent at the position in the offseason, landing with the Giants on a four-year, $62 million deal in March. Solder serves as a fairly reliable anchor for an offensive line that has already seen the departure of starting right tackle Ereck Flowers, whom the Giants released after a disappointing start to the season that included a Week 3 benching in favor of Chad Wheeler.

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (hamstring) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game in London against the Tennessee Titans.
  1. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Ansah has not played since Week 1.
  1. Houston Texans lineman Zach Fulton (ankle) was downgraded to out on Saturday, according to the team. Cornerbacks Aaron Colvin (ankle) and Shareece Wright (shoulder/hand/groin), and tight end Ryan Griffin (illness) are also out for Houston's Week 7 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston also activated safety Andre Hal off of the Reserve/NFI list, which he'd been on with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hal has a chance to play against the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

  1. Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) said he feels good about playing on Monday night against the Giants, per the team's official site. Sanu did not practice on Thursday or Friday.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he felt optimistic about Sanu, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) and defensive end Derrick Shebly (groin) playing on Monday night.

  1. To make room for newly acquired running back Carlos Hyde, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie tackle Will Richardson (knee) on injured reserve.
  1. The Baltimore Ravens have added tackle James Hurst (back) to the team's injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints
