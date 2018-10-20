Injuries: Nate Solder (neck) ready to go for Giants

Solder's importance doesn't require much explanation. The former Patriots tackle was the most sought-after free agent at the position in the offseason, landing with the Giants on a four-year, $62 million deal in March. Solder serves as a fairly reliable anchor for an offensive line that has already seen the departure of starting right tackle Ereck Flowers, whom the Giants released after a disappointing start to the season that included a Week 3 benching in favor of Chad Wheeler.