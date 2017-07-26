Injuries: Mike Pouncey (hip) passes Dolphins physical

While Pouncey is still on the road to full recovery, this is the best possible development for the six-year veteran. The Dolphins offensive line is not complete without him and, after turning a corner last year under new head coach Adam Gase, could see an improvement in an already stellar run game. Pouncey, 28, has been to three Pro Bowls since 2013, though he hasn't made it through 16 games in a season since 2012. Hence, the caution on Miami's part.