Injuries: Mike Pouncey (hip) passes Dolphins physical

Published: Jul 26, 2017 at 03:16 AM

On Tuesday, Dolphins center Mike Pouncey told the world he received the good news he'd been "waiting for."

Pouncey was cleared by a specialist to return to football activities. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Pouncey passed his physical with the team Wednesday and the Dolphins will cautiously work him back into the mix. Pouncey missed 11 games last year due to the hip issue and underwent a stem-cell procedure on the injured area a few months ago.

While Pouncey is still on the road to full recovery, this is the best possible development for the six-year veteran. The Dolphins offensive line is not complete without him and, after turning a corner last year under new head coach Adam Gase, could see an improvement in an already stellar run game. Pouncey, 28, has been to three Pro Bowls since 2013, though he hasn't made it through 16 games in a season since 2012. Hence, the caution on Miami's part.

Pouncey's Miami teammate, Reshad Jones, received less encouraging news. The safety was placed on the team's active/non-football injury list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. The Miami Herald reported Jones "tweaked" something while working out on his own before camp.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking Wednesday:

  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that rookie pass rusher Takk McKinley (shoulder) along with wideouts Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel will be limited as part of return to play protocol. The team doesn't have any players on PUP, though.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Sammie Coates will start training camp on the sidelines. The third-year target had his knee scoped last week and could be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that defensive end Jacquies Smith (knee) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list.
  1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said that No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett "is ready to go" when the team's camp starts Wednesday.
  1. Washington Redskins rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau will avoid being placed on NFI to start camp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Moreau tore his pectoral muscle before the draft.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross is continuing to make progress in his shoulder rehab and should see preseason action, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  1. Former New York Jets safety Marcus Gilcrhist (knee) has been cleared and is scheduling visits with teams next week, Rapoport reported, per a source informed. Gilchrist's 2016 season ended with the knee injury.
  1. The Washington Redskins placed safety DeAngelo Hall (knee), linebacker Houston Bates (knee), tight end Jordan Reed and wide receiver Kendal Thompson on the PUP list, the team announced. Reed's and Thompson's injuries were not disclosed by the team, but Rapoport reported Reed is dealing with a minor toe injury.
  1. No surprise here. The Vikings have placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) on active/PUP. He's expected to address the media on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CT.
  1. Saints coach Sean Payton said he expects center Max Unger (foot) to be ready for the start of the regular season, via the team's official site. Payton also said tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) "will play this season," though he didn't specify when.
  1. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is preparing to miss 3-6 weeks with a disc issue in his back, Rapoport and NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported.
  1. Cowboys reserve QB Zac Dysert is expected to be out for the season after he has surgery to fix a herniated disc, Rapoport reported, via a source.
  1. The Bears have placed LB Pernell McPhee (knee) on the active/PUP list, the team announced.
