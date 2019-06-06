Injuries: Mike Evans (hamstring) held out of minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap up a three-day minicamp Thursday, but the team has practiced the past week without a vital piece of the offense.
Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that wide receiver Mike Evans was held out of minicamp because of a "slight hamstring" injury, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.
"No sense aggravating it this time of year," Arians said of Evans' injury, via Auman.
Arians is right, of course, as there isn't a need to risk further injury during unpadded practices and install periods of the offseason workout program.
Additionally, hamstring ailments can also be tricky depending on severity, and recovery times will vary.
With the Buccaneers putting the finishing touches on minicamp, Evans now has at least seven weeks to get fully healthy before the start of training camp, which typically begins in late July.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:
- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters that rookie running back Ryquell Armstead, the team's fifth-round pick, is dealing with a "slight hamstring pull," per John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.
- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver Trey Quinn did not practice because of a tweaked hamstring, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reported.