Injuries: McCoy hurts shoulder; Lacy injures groin

The Patriots' offensive line was pretty slim on depth to begin with. Things just got shallower for New England.
Offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer suffered a head injury and did not return in the Patriots' 27-10 win over the Washington Redskins. It left them with just five healthy offensive linemen for the second half. Tight end Michael Williams had to fill in at right tackle early in the second half.
The Patriots also saw running back Dion Lewis head to the locker room in the third quarter and he was ruled out with a knee injury.
Here is the rest of Sunday's injury news:
- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergerleft the 38-35 win against the Raiders on the cart with a left foot injury. The quarterback has a mid-foot sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer.
- Quarterback Teddy Bridgewaterleft the Vikings' 21-18 overtime win against the Rams with a concussion. Shaun Hill played in relief. Linebacker Audie Cole also left the game with what was later determined to be a fractured ankle and cornerback Terence Newman suffered a possible concussion.
- Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return in a 33-17 win over the Dolphins. He said after the game he should be fine.
- Nick Mangold left the Jets' game against the Jaguars with a neck injury and did not return. The center hurt his neck a few weeks ago against the Patriots and it kept him out of last week's loss against the Raiders. Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie suffered a thigh injury and didn't return.
Jets kicker Nick Folk suffered a right quad injury and didn't kick for the rest of the Jets' 28-23 victory. He held on kicks for Ryan Quigley. He will have an MRI after the game, Folk said.
- Packers running back Eddie Lacy suffered a groin injury and did not return to the team's 37-29 loss to the Panthers.
- Carlos Hyde was inactive for the 49ers' game against the Falcons with a foot injury. Anquan Boldin was also inactive with a hamstring injury.
- Raiders running back Latavius Murray went to the locker room with a possible concussion after taking a big hit that caused a fumble in the third quarter. He didn't return to the Raiders' 38-35 loss to the Steelers.
- Redskins linebacker Keenan Robinson suffered a stinger during the team's loss to the Patriots. Safety Dashon Goldson didn't return after suffering a hamstring injury.
- Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald left against the Giants in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced.
- Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee left in the third quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion, his second in six weeks. His backup, Anthony Hitchens, suffered an ankle injury in the Cowboys' loss.
- Buccaneers rookie right guard Ali Marpet injured his left ankle early in the second quarter against the Giants and did not return. He had a boot on his left foot after the game. Marpet had played every snap in the Bucs' first seven games.