 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injuries: McCoy hurts shoulder; Lacy injures groin

Published: Nov 08, 2015 at 10:56 AM

The Patriots' offensive line was pretty slim on depth to begin with. Things just got shallower for New England.

Offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer suffered a head injury and did not return in the Patriots' 27-10 win over the Washington Redskins. It left them with just five healthy offensive linemen for the second half. Tight end Michael Williams had to fill in at right tackle early in the second half.

The Patriots also saw running back Dion Lewis head to the locker room in the third quarter and he was ruled out with a knee injury.

Here is the rest of Sunday's injury news:

  1. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergerleft the 38-35 win against the Raiders on the cart with a left foot injury. The quarterback has a mid-foot sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer. 
  1. Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware injured his back Sunday against the Colts and did not return.
  1. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewaterleft the Vikings' 21-18 overtime win against the Rams with a concussion. Shaun Hill played in relief. Linebacker Audie Cole also left the game with what was later determined to be a fractured ankle and cornerback Terence Newman suffered a possible concussion.
  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return in a 33-17 win over the Dolphins. He said after the game he should be fine.
  1. Nick Mangold left the Jets' game against the Jaguars with a neck injury and did not return. The center hurt his neck a few weeks ago against the Patriots and it kept him out of last week's loss against the Raiders. Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie suffered a thigh injury and didn't return.

Jets kicker Nick Folk suffered a right quad injury and didn't kick for the rest of the Jets' 28-23 victory. He held on kicks for Ryan Quigley. He will have an MRI after the game, Folk said.

  1. Packers running back Eddie Lacy suffered a groin injury and did not return to the team's 37-29 loss to the Panthers.
  1. Carlos Hyde was inactive for the 49ers' game against the Falcons with a foot injury. Anquan Boldin was also inactive with a hamstring injury.
  1. Raiders running back Latavius Murray went to the locker room with a possible concussion after taking a big hit that caused a fumble in the third quarter. He didn't return to the Raiders' 38-35 loss to the Steelers.
  1. Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton played against the Broncos despite having a sprained foot.
  1. Redskins linebacker Keenan Robinson suffered a stinger during the team's loss to the Patriots. Safety Dashon Goldson didn't return after suffering a hamstring injury.
  1. Packers cornerback Casey Hayward suffered a possible concussion in loss to the Panthers.
  1. The Falcons' Tyson Jackson suffered a rib injury against the 49ers.
  1. Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald left against the Giants in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced.
  1. Colts safety Mike Adams suffered an ankle injury against the Broncos and did not return.

Chuck Pagano said after the game that Henry Anderson's knee injury is significant.

  1. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee left in the third quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion, his second in six weeks. His backup, Anthony Hitchens, suffered an ankle injury in the Cowboys' loss.
  1. Buccaneers rookie right guard Ali Marpet injured his left ankle early in the second quarter against the Giants and did not return. He had a boot on his left foot after the game. Marpet had played every snap in the Bucs' first seven games.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.
news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

New Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead understands the business of football, but that doesn't stop him from feeling disrespected by the San Francisco 49ers' pay cut request that eventually led him to Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.