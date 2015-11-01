Injuries: McCown to start for Browns; Boldin inactive

Quarterback Josh McCown will start when the Cleveland Browns play host to the Arizona Cardinals. He is active ahead of Sunday's game.
McCown suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams. The injury has bothered him all week.
The veteran quarterback has thrown for eight touchdowns and 1,686 yards for the 2-5 Browns this season.
In other injury news:
- Calvin Johnson suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Lions' game against the Chiefs and did not return.
- Lions cornerback Rashean Mathis (illness) is inactive for the team's London tilt against the Chiefs after being listed as probable on Friday.
- Jets wideout Eric Decker (knee) is optimistic that he'll play against the Raiders, Rapoport reported.
- Cardinals wideout John Brown is active against the Browns and will play while nursing hamstring injuries.
- Buccaneers wideout Vincent Jackson (shoulder) is inactive against the Falcons. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) will also sit this one out.
- Ben Roethlisberger will indeed return to the lineup for the Steelers. Mike Vick is inactive as his primary backup this week against the Bengals.