Injuries: Matt Jones exits game with sprained AC joint

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones suffered an AC sprain in his left shoulder during the first quarter in Friday's game against the New York Jets. Jones left for the locker room to undergo X-rays and later returned to the sideline with his left shoulder in a sling.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Jones has a slight separation on the AC joint, but he doesn't expect the injury to keep the running back out for long. Jones rushed for 490 yards on 144 carries last season, while splitting time with Alfred Morris at running back. The second-year back is slated to be Washington's feature RB this year.
Here are some other injures that we are tracking:
- New York Jets linebacker Erin Henderson suffered a stinger in his shoulder versus Washington. On the offensive side, wide receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered a head injury and did not return. After the game ,the Jets announced that Enunwa is in concussion protocol.
The injuries continued for the Jets in the second quarter. Cornerback Dee Milliner (sore bicep) and defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas (shoulder) were both injured.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters after their loss that veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald has a slight MCL sprain, but it's nothing serious.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Mark Nzeocha injured his Achilles and didn't return against the Miami Dolphins.
- Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took an elbow to the helmet in the third quarter from Cowboys linebacker Andrew Gachkar. The Dolphins announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion. Quarterback Brandon Doughty replaced Moore in the lineup.
- San Diego Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland was carted into the locker room with an Achilles injury and did not return.
Guard Donavon Clark was carted off the field in the third quarter with a knee injury. He did not return.