Around the NFL

Injuries: Matt Jones exits game with sprained AC joint

Published: Aug 19, 2016 at 01:11 PM

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones suffered an AC sprain in his left shoulder during the first quarter in Friday's game against the New York Jets. Jones left for the locker room to undergo X-rays and later returned to the sideline with his left shoulder in a sling.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Jones has a slight separation on the AC joint, but he doesn't expect the injury to keep the running back out for long. Jones rushed for 490 yards on 144 carries last season, while splitting time with Alfred Morris at running back. The second-year back is slated to be Washington's feature RB this year.

Chris Thompson is the No. 2 running back on the Redskins' depth chart.

Here are some other injures that we are tracking:

  1. New York Jets linebacker Erin Henderson suffered a stinger in his shoulder versus Washington. On the offensive side, wide receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered a head injury and did not return. After the game ,the Jets announced that Enunwa is in concussion protocol.

The injuries continued for the Jets in the second quarter. Cornerback Dee Milliner (sore bicep) and defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas (shoulder) were both injured.

  1. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters after their loss that veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald has a slight MCL sprain, but it's nothing serious.
  1. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Mark Nzeocha injured his Achilles and didn't return against the Miami Dolphins.
  1. Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took an elbow to the helmet in the third quarter from Cowboys linebacker Andrew Gachkar. The Dolphins announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion. Quarterback Brandon Doughty replaced Moore in the lineup.
  1. San Diego Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland was carted into the locker room with an Achilles injury and did not return.

Guard Donavon Clark was carted off the field in the third quarter with a knee injury. He did not return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dead at 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to Kansas City's chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has died at the age of 85.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More