Injuries: Mark Ingram (shoulder) placed on IR

There's a chance pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware plays Sunday, Kubiak said. He won't play 60 snaps when he returns, but he could see time on third downs. Broncos running back C.J. Anderson didn't practice due to an ankle injury, but told reporters he hopes to play. Fellow running back Ronnie Hillman (foot) also sat out. Tight end Vernon Davis and linebacker Danny Trevathan remain in the concussion protocol, Kubiak said.