Injuries: Mark Ingram (shoulder) placed on IR

Published: Dec 09, 2015

Andrew Luck remains out of practice as he continues to deal with a lacerated kidney.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Colts' quarterback won't practice Wednesday and will simply continue to throw on the side and condition.

Luck has been out since suffering the lacerated kidney in Week 9. He was expected to miss two to six weeks due to the injury. We've now hit week five.

Rapoport reported over the weekend that owner Jim Irsay pegged Week 15 as the target date for Luck's return.

First the quarterback will need to get back to practice.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury news:

  1. Rob Gronkowski did not participate in Patriots practice. Gronk suffered a bone bruise/sprain to his right knee during the Pats' Week 12 loss to the Broncos and missed last week's loss to the Eagles.
  1. Saints running back Mark Ingram's season is over. The team placed Ingram on injured reserve Wednesday because of a serious shoulder injury, a source informed of the Saints' plans told Rapoport. Ingram rushed for more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage this season.
  1. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (foot) participated in throwing drills Wednesday, according to NFL Media's James Palmer. Coach Gary Kubiak is also hoping for Manning to participate in football activities this week.

There's a chance pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware plays Sunday, Kubiak said. He won't play 60 snaps when he returns, but he could see time on third downs. Broncos running back C.J. Anderson didn't practice due to an ankle injury, but told reporters he hopes to play. Fellow running back Ronnie Hillman (foot) also sat out. Tight end Vernon Davis and linebacker Danny Trevathan remain in the concussion protocol, Kubiak said.

  1. Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (concussion) stretched with the other injured players before the start of Wednesday's practice, but didn't participate in the session. Revis has missed the past two games for New York.
  1. Buccaneers star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (hand) returned to practice. Cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah (arm), defensive end George Johnson (calf), linebacker Bruce Carter (concussion) and defensive end William Gholston (knee sprain) also returned.
  1. The Vikingswill be without four of their defensive starters Thursday night against the Cardinals. Linebacker Anthony Barr (groin/hand), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (foot) and safety Harrison Smith (knee/hamstring) have been ruled out. Also ruled out for Thursday are linebacker Brandon Watts (rib) and safety Andrew Sendejo (knee).
  1. Cardinals wideouts Larry Fitzgerald (ankle), John Brown (hamstring) and Michael Floyd (hamstring) are all probable for Thursday against the Vikings. Running back Andre Ellington (toe) is out, along with defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (ankle).
  1. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) likely won't play Sunday, Rex Ryan said. He wasn't at practice Wednesday.
  1. Browns cornerback Joe Haden is nearing the end of concussion protocol but he hasn't been cleared, coach Mike Pettine said. He's close to returning to practice and Pettine is hopeful it'll happen this week.

Cleveland tight end Gary Barnidge (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, while wideout Travis Benjamin (shoulder) did not practice.

  1. Texans star pass-rusher J.J. Watt (groin/hand) was limited in practice. The hand injury is a new injury, whereas the groin injury has lingered for a couple weeks.
  1. Bengals star tight end Tyler Eifert could return this week. Eifert (neck) was present at the start of Wednesday's practice. Cornerback Adam Jones was in a cast, but Rapoport reported his injury is not a broken foot. Jones has a slim shot of playing but hasn't been ruled out yet, Rapoport added.
  1. Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub didn't practice because of shoulder and knee injuries. Jimmy Clausen took first-team snaps Wednesday. Schaub said his mindset is to be out there Sunday.
  1. Colts rookie wideout Phillip Dorsett (leg) was a full participant in practice. Rapoport reported that Indy expects him back this weekend.
  1. Chargers guard D.J. Fluker practiced after going through the concussion protocol.
  1. Bears wideout Eddie Royal practiced in a limited capacity.
  1. Rams defensive end Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve and will undergo season-ending back surgery, coach Jeff Fisher said. In addition, safety T.J. McDonald will have season-ending shoulder surgery.
  1. Niners LB Aaron Lynch (concussion) sat out practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Alex Boone (knee) was limited.
