Injuries: Malcolm Smith suffers hamstring injury

Already without starting left tackle Donald Penn, the Oakland Raiders nearly lost their starting center for the second half against the Houston Texans.
Rodney Hudson missed two second-half series after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.
The Raiders were also ailing on defense. Linebacker Malcolm Smith left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree entered concussion protocol in the second half and was unable to return to the game.
Oakland avoided a serious absence before the game. Despite dealing with an illness, Mario Edwards Jr. is active for Oakland. Hours before the playoff game, Oakland announced that the defensive end was downgraded to questionable with an illness. Despite the late designation, Edwards is playing. Edwards spent most of the year on IR, missing 14 games due to a hip injury.
Quarterback Matt McGloin (shoulder) was active but never saw any playing time despite Connor Cook's struggles throughout the game.
Here are some other injuries we are keeping track of as the playoffs begin: