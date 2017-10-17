Around the NFL

Injuries: Luke Kuechly held out of drills Tuesday

Published: Oct 17, 2017 at 05:12 AM

The Carolina Panthers won't release an official injury report Tuesday, but if they did, linebacker Luke Kuechly would have been listed as a non-participant, according to team site reporter Bill Voth.

The Panthers' superstar defender suffered a scary head/neck injury in a collision with Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks in last week's loss and did not return to the game. Coach Ron Rivera said after the workout that Kuechly was still in the concussion protocol.

The fact that Kuechly was out at practice, though not in pads, was at the very least an encouraging sign for Carolina.

The Panthers got better news on the Ryan Kalil front. The offensive lineman, who's been out since Week 2 with a neck injury, showed up to practice in full pads and worked out. After practice, Rivera said his center moved around well, giving the team hope he'll be ready for the Panthers' tilt with the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Here's a look at other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston won't start throwing until later in the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder on Sunday and is considered day-to-day. His status for the Bucs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday is up in the air.
  1. The Detroit Lions announced quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle), offensive lineman T.J. Lang (undisclosed), safety Glover Quin (groin), receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), receiver TJ Jones (undisclosed), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (undisclosed), offensive lineman Greg Robinson (ankle), defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and defensive end Anthony Zettel (undisclosed) all sat out practice. Punter Sam Martin, who missed the first six games of the season with ankle injury, returned to practice.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said receiver Albert Wilson (knee), who did not practice Tuesday, is "getting better." Running back Charcandrick West also did not practice and remains in concussion protocol. Receiver Tyreek Hill (neck) practiced fully Tuesday after Reid said the speedster did not suffer a concussion and was never in the protocol. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) was limited for the second straight game.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who broke his hand in the Niners' loss to the Redskins, on injured reserve. He is expected to be out 4-6 weeks based on initial tests, a source told Rapoport. The pass rusher likely needs surgery, Rapoport added.
  1. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his return to the field from a back injury this past weekend. He told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Tuesday that his back is healing and "it's not something that can be set back by being bumped or moved around... which is encouraging."
  1. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that offensive lineman Luke Joeckel will likely miss 4-5 weeks after knee surgery last week. Carroll also said pass rusher Cliff Avril is continuing to see specialists regarding his injured neck/shoulder. Defensive lineman Malik McDowell (concussion) has begun working with trainers, Carroll added.

Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise "looks like he's ready to go" this week.

  1. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) and safety Johnathan Cyprien (knee) have already been ruled out against the Browns next Sunday. Davis hasn't played since Week 2.

Coach Mike Mularkey told reporters that running back DeMarco Murray is dealing with hamstring tightness but didn't miss anything, according to PaulKuharksy.com.

  1. The Washington Redskins placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. The team is signing free agent Nick Rose to replace him, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
