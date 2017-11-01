Injuries: Lions LT Decker (labrum) returning to practice

In Decker's stead, the Lions have had to rely on former second-overall pick Greg Robinson, who joined Detroit in the offseason after the Rams swapped him for a sixth-round pick before his rookie contract expired. Pro Football Focus ranks Robinson as the 71st-best tackle in the league this year; for comparison, the site pegged Decker 23rd among all tackles last season. After starting Detroit's first six games, Robinson suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by Brian Mihalik, a 2015 seventh-round pick who came into the league as a defensive end.