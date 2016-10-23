Around the NFL

Injuries: Lions' Darius Slay injures hamstring

Published: Oct 23, 2016 at 10:29 AM

The Lions lost an important member to their secondary in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Cornerback Darius Slay went to the locker room with a hamstring injury. He did not return to the game.

On the season, Slay has an interception and a sack. His interception against the Eagles two weeks ago saved the game for them and Detroit has won two in a row.

Here are the injuries we are tracking from Week 7's Sunday slate:

  1. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer started against the Seahawks for the Cardinals after dealing with a hamstring injury last week.

Tight end Darren Fells (ankle) did not return to Arizona's game against Seattle. Wide receiver Jaron*Brown* (knee) also did not return.

  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy aggravated his hamstring during his team's loss to the Dolphins. Shady injured his hamstring in practice this week but said he felt "100 percent" before Sunday's game.

Safety Aaron Williams went to the hospital to take a precautionary MRI after suffering a head and neck injury during the game. He was released and is traveling back to Buffalo with team.

  1. Redskins cornerback Josh Normandidn't return against the Lionsafter suffering a concussion in the second half. Norman tried to make a play on a long catch by Marvin Jones and came down awkwardly.
  1. Browns quarterback Cody Kesslersuffered a concussion in the team's loss to the Bengals. The Browns ran a two-quarterback offense for some of the game against the Bengals, with Kevin Hogan the other quarterback on the field. Hogan took over at quarterback in Kessler's absence.
  1. Jets quarterback Geno Smith suffered a knee injury against the Ravens and didn't return. Recently benched signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick took over and helped lead the Jets to a 24-16 win over the Ravens. After the game, Smith said he would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Center Nick Mangold suffered an ankle injury and did not return in the team's win.

  1. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman did not return with a hamstring injury. Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney (quad) left the game and did not return.
  1. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo suffered an ankle injury and didn't return in a loss to the Eagles.
  1. Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks was carted off with a right knee injury and was put in an air cast. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. The Eagles are already thin in their secondary.
  1. Titans guard Quinton Spain left with a right knee injury against the Colts and didn't return.
  1. Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Miller left early against the Raiders after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.
  1. Chargers defensive tackle Caraun Reid did not return against the Falcons with a knee injury. Cornerback Craig Mager (concussion) was ruled out for the game.
  1. Niners defensive lineman Arik Armstead left the game against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury. He was later ruled out.
  1. Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (groin) has been ruled inactive for their tilt with the Cardinals.
