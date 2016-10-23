Injuries: Lions' Darius Slay injures hamstring

Cornerback Darius Slay went to the locker room with a hamstring injury. He did not return to the game.
On the season, Slay has an interception and a sack. His interception against the Eagles two weeks ago saved the game for them and Detroit has won two in a row.
Here are the injuries we are tracking from Week 7's Sunday slate:
Tight end Darren Fells (ankle) did not return to Arizona's game against Seattle. Wide receiver Jaron*Brown* (knee) also did not return.
- Bills running back LeSean McCoy aggravated his hamstring during his team's loss to the Dolphins. Shady injured his hamstring in practice this week but said he felt "100 percent" before Sunday's game.
Safety Aaron Williams went to the hospital to take a precautionary MRI after suffering a head and neck injury during the game. He was released and is traveling back to Buffalo with team.
- Redskins cornerback Josh Normandidn't return against the Lionsafter suffering a concussion in the second half. Norman tried to make a play on a long catch by Marvin Jones and came down awkwardly.
- Browns quarterback Cody Kesslersuffered a concussion in the team's loss to the Bengals. The Browns ran a two-quarterback offense for some of the game against the Bengals, with Kevin Hogan the other quarterback on the field. Hogan took over at quarterback in Kessler's absence.
- Jets quarterback Geno Smith suffered a knee injury against the Ravens and didn't return. Recently benched signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick took over and helped lead the Jets to a 24-16 win over the Ravens. After the game, Smith said he would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
Center Nick Mangold suffered an ankle injury and did not return in the team's win.
- Niners defensive lineman Arik Armstead left the game against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury. He was later ruled out.