Injuries limit Rams CB Murphy, FB Karney in practice

ST. LOUIS -- Rams rookie cornerback Jerome Murphy was limited in practice after tweaking a hamstring, and fullback Mike Karney was limited with a groin injury.
Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that Murphy, who is used in nickel and dime packages, was hurt during special-teams drills.
Karney was inactive last week as the Rams elected to go with more tight ends. If healthy, Karney could be back this week at Arizona. Rookie tight end Michael Hoomanawanui is out four to six weeks because of a high right ankle sprain.
Hoomanawanui, whose leg was in a cast, declined comment. He missed time earlier in the season with a high left ankle sprain.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press