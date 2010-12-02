Injuries limit Rams CB Murphy, FB Karney in practice

Published: Dec 02, 2010 at 11:06 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Rams rookie cornerback Jerome Murphy was limited in practice after tweaking a hamstring, and fullback Mike Karney was limited with a groin injury.

Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that Murphy, who is used in nickel and dime packages, was hurt during special-teams drills.

Karney was inactive last week as the Rams elected to go with more tight ends. If healthy, Karney could be back this week at Arizona. Rookie tight end Michael Hoomanawanui is out four to six weeks because of a high right ankle sprain.

Hoomanawanui, whose leg was in a cast, declined comment. He missed time earlier in the season with a high left ankle sprain.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diagnosing drama around Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson; Najee Harris can refuel Steelers' Super power

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf is absolutely right about today's "diva" quarterbacks. Plus, five one-year rentals that could pay MAJOR dividends and one rookie who could revive title aspirations.
news

Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2

Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
news

Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW