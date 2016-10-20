Around the NFL

Injuries: LeSean McCoy (hamstring) misses practice

Published: Oct 20, 2016 at 05:03 AM

LeSean McCoy sat out of practice for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

The NFL's second-leading rusher is still nursing a hamstring injury he suffered during Wednesday's practice. "We'll see how he progresses the next two days," Bills coach Rex Ryan said. "(The) injury wasn't full blown. Hopefully he'll play Sunday."

McCoy is pushing to play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live. Rapoport added McCoy could be a game-time decision Sunday.

McCoy has been a huge part of Buffalo's recent four-game win streak. He has four touchdowns on the ground and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. If McCoy's injury lingers, they would turn to backup Mike Gillislee to handle most of the load against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That's a big drop off and would put more pressure on quarterback Tyrod Taylor to do more in the passing game.

Bills receiver Robert Woods (foot) and defensive end Marcell Dareus (hamstring) were both missing from practice again. Dareus is rehabbing his hamstring. Tight end Charles Clay (knee) returned after sitting out Wednesday's session. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) practiced again.

First-round pick Shaq Lawsonreturned to the practice field Wednesday after a shoulder injury kept him out so far this season. "I think he's gonna play," Ryan said. "He's flying around, looks like the guy we drafted."

Here are some other injuries we are following Thursday:

  1. The Packers placed running back Eddie Lacy on injured reserve, the team announced. Rapoport reported the injury was more than an ankle sprain and, after a second opinion, surgery was deemed necessary.
  1. Ravens quarterback Joe Flaccomissed practice for the second straight day. Flacco is nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder. Flacco insisted the injury was "nothing to worry about" Wednesday. If he can't play this week, there could be a Geno Smith-Ryan Mallett matchup on Sunday night.
  1. Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor didn't practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Joe Haden (groin) and left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) also didn't practice.
  1. Giants receiver Odell Beckham (hip) was limited. Beckham played in the second half of Sunday's win after sustaining the injury, going for two touchdowns and more than 200 yards. He missed practice Wednesday.
  1. Rams defensive star Robert Quinn (shoulder) fully practiced and is expected to play Sunday against the Giants in London.
  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (back) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (ankle) practiced.
  1. Steelers receiver Sammie Coates has a fractured finger. Coates played with it against the Dolphins and plans to continue to do so. With fellow wideout Markus Wheaton re-injuring his shoulder, backup quarterback Landry Jones could use all the weapons he has in relief of Ben Roethlisberger (knee).
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) and wideout DeSean Jackson (shoulder) didn't practice. Safety Su'a Cravens (concussion) fully practiced and will see an independent doctor Friday.
  1. The Lions were without running back Theo Riddick (ankle), tight end Eric Ebron (ankle/knee), DeAndre Levy (knee/quad) and Haloti Ngata (shoulder) at practice on Thursday.
  1. Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil is still dealing with the effects of an offseason foot procedure and is expected to miss some time. Dumervil missed the first three games before returning to the lineup, accumulating no tackles or sacks in two contests.
  1. Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (foot) was a full participant in practice. DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) was limited. Cornerback Kareem Jackson (hamstring) is expected to be ready for Monday night, coach Bill O'Brien said. O'Brien also expects guard Jeff Allen (concussion) back in the lineup.
  1. The Bears activated linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list.
  1. Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton didn't practice because of a hip injury.
  1. Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs was limited with a groin injury.
  1. Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (hip) and wideout Julian Edelman (ankle) were all limited.
  1. Bears quarterback Brian Hoyersuffered a broken left arm during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Packers and didn't return. Offensive lineman Kyle Long (arm) also left early and didn't come back.
  1. Packers running back Don Jackson (hand), who was recently promoted from the practice squad, left during the game and didn't return.
