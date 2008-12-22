Injuries leave Bell as last Broncos back standing

Rising: Tatum Bell. Falling: P.J. Pope and Selvin Young. There are few jobs in life more dangerous than being a Denver running back in 2008. Seven different running backs have at least 15 carries for the Broncos this year, including Sunday's casualties Pope and Young. Pope got the start, but lasted only six carries before leaving the game with a sore hamstring. Young, who didn't expect to play much, had a team-high seven carries before suffering a pinched nerve in his neck. The injuries leave Bell as the last running back standing. He's not a bad play next week against the Chargers in a game that will decide the last playoff spot in the AFC. You might want to find out the name of his backup, however. You know, just in case.