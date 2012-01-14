Injuries leave 49ers TE Walker, Saints WR Moore inactive

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tight end Delanie Walker is among the inactives for the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's Divisional Playoff Game against the New Orleans Saints.
Walker, whose versatility made him valuable to coach Jim Harbaugh all season, had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game but wasn't expected to play for the Niners (13-3) because of a broken jaw he sustained Dec. 24 at Seattle. He still hopes to return if San Francisco advances to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, though he has been limited to conditioning and no football activities.
Many of the Niners' injured players used the bye week to get healthy after earning the NFC's No. 2 seed.
