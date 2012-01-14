Injuries leave 49ers TE Walker, Saints WR Moore inactive

Published: Jan 14, 2012 at 07:03 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tight end Delanie Walker is among the inactives for the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's Divisional Playoff Game against the New Orleans Saints.

Walker, whose versatility made him valuable to coach Jim Harbaugh all season, had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game but wasn't expected to play for the Niners (13-3) because of a broken jaw he sustained Dec. 24 at Seattle. He still hopes to return if San Francisco advances to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, though he has been limited to conditioning and no football activities.

Many of the Niners' injured players used the bye week to get healthy after earning the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Wide receiver Lance Moore is out with an injured left hamstring for New Orleans (14-3).

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects are making waves in the early stages of the 2022 college football season? Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 prospects for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE