Injuries: Ladarius Green could make debut in Week 10

Green (ankle), who has spent the first nine weeks of the season on the PUP list, "had a really good week last week," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. Tomlin added that outside linebacker Bud Dupree (sports hernia) could also make his debut in Week 10.
Maurkice Pouncey's status is more uncertain. The Steelers center is on the mend after having surgery on his thumb, Mike Tomlin said. Pouncey dislocated the thumb on his snapping hand in the first quarter in Week 9 against the Ravens. He returned to the game before leaving for good in the second half.
Tomlin added that Pouncey should have an opportunity to practice later in the week. He hasn't been ruled out for Week 10's matchup against the Cowboys.
Here is some other injury news we are tracking:
- Niners running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) is still practicing in a blue non-contact jersey. Hyde hasn't played since a Week 6 loss at Buffalo. Wideout Torrey Smith is not practicing with a back injury. He's never missed a game in his career.
San Francisco placed defensive end Arik Armstead on injured reserve Tuesday. The second-year player injured his shoulder on Sunday.
- Cowboys safety Barry Church will have surgery on his broken arm, owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. It won't change Church's timeline for a return, Jones added. Church could be back sometime in December.
- Redskins tight end Niles Paul was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Paul was the third-string tight end behind Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis this season and only had two catches on the year.