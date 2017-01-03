Around the NFL

Injuries: La'el Collins expected to be ready for playoffs

Published: Jan 03, 2017 at 03:21 AM

Jerry Jones is expecting the best offensive line in football to get a little bit better for their home playoff game in two weeks.

The Cowboys owner told KRLD-FM via the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that he anticipates one-time starting left guard La'el Collins (toe) to be ready for the start of the Cowboys' playoff run later this month.

"I think that we're pleased physically with where he is," Jones said of Collins. "I think he's going to physically be able to go. We got a 21-day clock that we can put him on. We'll probably start that clock with him, which means he'll just be zeroed in on doing specifically football work. He, for all practical purposes, is through with his rehab."

Collins hasn't played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. While it's unlikely Collins would earn his starting job back from Ronald Leary, Collins would provide the Cowboys with a quality backup guard who can also play tackle in a pinch.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Jones also said Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin) "is going to be ready" for the Cowboys' playoff game.
  1. Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters he has no concerns about linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) returning to action next season.
  1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said rookie linebacker Dadi Nicolas ruptured his patellar tendon and is done for the season.
  1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Sammie Coates (hamstring) and tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) could play Sunday. Green has yet to clear concussion protocol.
  1. Ahead of their matchup with Seattle, the Lions kept linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee), tackle Riley Reiff (hip) and center Travis Swanson (concussion) limited in Tuesday's practice.
  1. Raiders safety Karl Joseph told NFL Network's James Palmer he will play in Saturday's wild-card playoff against the Texans after missing the last four games while in concussion protocol.
