Around the NFL

Injuries: Kyler Murray (hamstring) active vs. Rams

Published: Nov 30, 2019 at 09:09 PM

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is officially active and will play in today's home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray, who has started every game for the Cardinals in his rookie season, abruptly popped up on the injury report with a bothered hamstring coming the team's bye week. Officially listed as questionable, Murray is not expected to be limited given the tightness in his hamstring.

Here is other injury news we are monitoring on Sunday:

»Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) was a game-time decision for today's road game against the New York Giants and is active and will play. Bulaga sprained his MCL in last week's loss to the 49ers. The Packers claimed Jared Veldheer earlier this week.

»San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle) is inactive today in Baltimore. Breida, who was listed as questionable, will miss his third straight game since injuring the ankle. Wide receiver Dante Pettis, left tackle Joe Staley and defensive end Dee Ford, who were previously ruled out, are inactive, as well.

»Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (knee) is officially inactive for today's home game vs. the Chargers

»New England Patriots wideouts Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are expected to play in tonight's prime time road game in Houston, according to Rapoport. Both receivers missed last week's win over the Cowboys.

»Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (knee) should be good to go today versus the Chiefs, per Rapoport. Brown, who didn't practice on Friday, is listed as questionable.

»Philadelphia Eagles wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were removed from the team's injury report and are officially active today in Miami. Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) was pushing to play and is active, as well. Having already been ruled out, running back Jordan Howard is officially inactive also.

» The Indianapolis Colts don't plan on activating wide receiver Devin Funchess from injured reserve by the Dec. 4 deadline, according to Rapoport, per source. Funchess, who is recovering from a fractured collarbone, won't be able to play this season as a result.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell is inactive for Sunday's game along with running back Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton, who were previously ruled out.

» As expected, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers are inactive for today against the Packers.

» Having already been ruled out, Washington Redskins pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan is officially inactive for Sunday, which officially brings to an end his streak of 139 straight games, which was third among active players.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is active against his former team the Carolina Panthers. Norman was set to be inactive last week before the team changed course and he played, but it was for only two snaps -- both on special teams.

»Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

»Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder), who was doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns, is inactive. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was ruled out on Friday, is officially inactive, as well.

»Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Joe Burrow: Bengals have 'big opportunity' to win AFC North with victory over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015. Second-year QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday he knows the stakes when they face the Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka's rookie TE record 

Kyle Pitts has quietly put together a monster rookie season in Atlanta. The Falcons star is just 128 yards from breaking Mike Ditka's NFL record for yards in a season by a first-year tight end
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month. 
news

Kyler Murray: I don't buy into the whole 'cloud over us' as Cardinals struggle down the stretch

Losers of three straight and five of their last eight following a 7-0 start, it's not hard to see why few trust the Arizona Cardinals to turn it around once the postseason starts.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW