Injuries: Justin Forsett breaks arm, out for season

Published: Nov 22, 2015 at 10:15 AM

The Baltimore Ravens suffered massive blows in their win over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

Early in the game, the team lost starting running back Justin Forsett as he suffered a fractured right arm on a tackle made by Aaron Donald. Coach John Harbaugh announced after the game that Forsett is lost for the season.

That's not all. The Ravens lost starting quarterback Joe Flaccofor the season with a torn ACL and possibly torn MCL, per Harbuagh.

Forsett wasn't the only running back injured on Sunday. Here are some other Week 11 injuries that we are tracking:

  1. Falcons running back and fantasy football darling Devonta Freeman left Sunday's game early in the first quarter. He never returned and was diagnosed with a concussion.
  1. Marshawn Lynchwas inactive for the Seahawks with an abdomen injury. Lynch was listed as questionable the week before and played with the injury, but this week he was missing in action. Thomas Rawls took over the workload and dominated the game. After the game, coach Pete Carroll said Lynch will see a specialist in Philadelphia on Monday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the belief is Lynch is dealing with a sports hernia, per a source informed of the injury. If the hernia is confirmed, Lynch could miss the rest of the regular season.
  1. Rams quarterback Case Keenum suffered a concussion, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. On the team's final drive, Keenum took a hit that shook him up and then stayed out on the field. He fumbled on the next play, which setup the Raven's game-winning field goal.
  1. Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis suffered a concussion and didn't return. Center Nick Mangold suffered a hand injury and did not return.
  1. Redskins running back Alfred Morris exited Washington's game early on Sunday. Morris injured his ribs in the first quarter. He didn't return.
  1. Raiders running back Taiwan Jones injured his knee versus the Lions and did not return to the game. On the defensive side, corner Keith McGill left with an ankle injury and didn't return.
  1. Cornerback Patrick Peterson left for the Cardinals with a left ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. Wideout Michael Floyd (hamstring) was inactive. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard left with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Defensive end Frostee Rucker also left with a right ankle injury and didn't return. 
  1. Texans corner Johnathan Joseph injured his knee during the first half but returned to the game. Houston corner A.J. Bouye left the game with a concussion and didn't return.
  1. Rams guard Andrew Donnal injured his knee against the Ravens.
  1. Zach Ertz left the game for the Eagles with a concussion and didn't return.
  1. Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd was not be available for San Diego on Sunday. Floyd is still recovering from a torn labrum. Tight end Ladarius Green (ankle) was active.
  1. Bears backup running back Ka'Deem Carey suffered a head injury and didn't return.
  1. Vontae Davis has a hamstring injury for the Colts and he didn't return.
  1. Redskins left tackle Trent Williams was carted to the locker room and was ruled out for the game with a left knee injury. Coach Jay Gruden said the injury was a kneecap contusion. Tight end Jordan Reed also suffered an MCL sprain, according to Gruden.
  1. Niners defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey left the game with a knee injury and didn't return.
  1. Chiefs running back Charcandrick West left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Fellow running back De'Anthony Thomas suffered a concussion and also did not return for the Chiefs.
