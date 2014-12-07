Injuries: Julius Thomas active for Denver Broncos

Veteran running back Justin Forsett has become a key cog in the Ravens' system this year, which means all eyes are on his knee injury heading into Sunday.
Fortunately for Baltimore, Forsett is playing against the Dolphins. Forsett made an appearance at Ravens practice on Friday, which should ease his transition into the game plan a bit. Baltimore will need all the firepower it can get in a crucial AFC battle against the Dolphins, who are doing their best to hang around in a very crowded playoff picture.
Here's what else you need to know when it comes to injuries on Sunday:
- Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (hip) is active. As part of a crowded Browns backfield, Crowell said he doesn't plan on losing any ground and told reporters on Friday that he expects to play.
Tight end Jordan Cameron, sidelined for the last five weeks with a concussion, is as good as his word: After tweeting that he'll play against the Colts, Cameron is active.
- Rashad Jennings is active for Sunday's game. The Giants running back had some ankle discomfort throughout the week, but kept off it for the most part.
- Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (ankle) will play Sunday. His condition improved throughout a week of practice.
- Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will play today against the Chiefs barring any setback to his MCL injury, per Rapoport. The All-Pro wideout has missed the past two games.
