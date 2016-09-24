Injuries: Julio questionable; Packers' Matthews out

After missing two days of practice this week with a calf injury, the Falcons wide receiver was limited on Saturday before being declared questionable for Atlanta's prime-time divisional contest.
When asked by reporters on Saturday, Jones says he expects to play.
"Yes, yes, I'll play Monday night," Jones said, per the team's website. "I wouldn't chance it if I didn't (feel like I was ready). If I felt like I was going to overcompensate or something else was going to get tore up or it was going to get worse or anything like that. I'm good, I've been getting great treatment, therapy and rest -- it's the key."
In other welcome Falcons injury news, coach Dan Quinn expects safety Keanu Neal to make his first appearance. The rookie is "expected to play a lot" on Monday since injuring his knee in the third preseason game, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Neal returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.
Linebackers De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and Paul Worrilow (groin) have been ruled out.
Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Saturday:
- The Packers' defense is ailing heading into its second divisional game in a row. Linebacker Clay Matthews (ankle/hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) were both downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's home opener against the Lions. This will be the first regular season game Matthews has missed since 2013. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Letroy Guion and defensive end Datone Jones (knee) have been downgraded to doubtful. All four players sat out practice this week, alongside Sam Shields (concussion) who was ruled out Friday.
- Detroit's defense isn't favoring much better. The Lions were already without Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), but will now be without another pass rusher. Linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad) has been downgraded from doubtful to out.
- The Bears are leaving two players back in Chicago. Running back Ka'Deem Carey and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman will not travel with the team to Dallas and have been ruled out for Sunday night's game.
- Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (toe) is questionable for Monday Night Football, the team announced. The Saints also listed defensive end Cameron Jordan (knee), safety Kenny Vaccaro (ankle) and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (quad) as questionable. Cornerback Delvin Breaux (fibula) and tackle Terron Armstead (knee) have been ruled out for the game.