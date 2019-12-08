Injuries: Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out vs. Titans

Entering Sunday, the rookie is fifth overall in rushing with 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns, and is on the brink of Raiders history. Jacobs is the first Raiders running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Latavius Murray did it in 2015, and he's a top candidate for offensive Rookie of the Year, which hasn't been won by a Raider in nearly 40 years since Marcus Allen was awarded the honor in 1982.