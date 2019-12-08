Around the NFL

Injuries: Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out vs. Titans

Published: Dec 07, 2019 at 09:46 PM

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is set to be inactive for today's home game versus the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed.

Jacobs is dealing with a fractured shoulder blade and has played through it the past five weeks since sustaining the injury in Green Bay. The rookie RB was considered a game-time decision for the matchup after being listed as questionable on the injury report and missing two practices this week.

Rapoport added that Jacobs will have an MRI this week on the injured shoulder.

Entering Sunday, the rookie is fifth overall in rushing with 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns, and is on the brink of Raiders history. Jacobs is the first Raiders running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Latavius Murray did it in 2015, and he's a top candidate for offensive Rookie of the Year, which hasn't been won by a Raider in nearly 40 years since Marcus Allen was awarded the honor in 1982.

Here is other injury news we're monitoring on Week 14 Sunday:

»Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is officially inactive to play in today's home game versus the Broncos. Listed as questionable, Fuller has been dealing with the hamstring injury the past few weeks.

As for the Texans secondary, cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Gareon Conley are each active.

»Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller (knee) told Palmer after working out prior to the game that he feels better and would play today against the Houston Texans and the pass rusher is officially active.

»New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are expected to play today versus the Chiefs, according to Rapoport, per sources.

»Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) are each active to play in Buffalo. Both practiced fully on Friday.

»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday as he recovers to get the scar tissue out of his leg, but all parties are optimistic he will be on the field next week, according to Rapoport. No extended absence is expected.

»New York Jets standout safety Jamal Adams is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. It will be the first game of his career missed. Running back Le'Veon Bell is also inactive as expected after the team ruled him out on Saturday.

»Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Chris Lindstrom was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and is starting on Sunday against the Panthers.

»Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olson, as expected, is officially inactive against the Falcons.

» New Orleans Saitns linebackersKiko Alonso and A.J. Klein are each inactive in the team's big showdown with the 49ers. Standout offensive lineman Terron Armstead is active, however.

»Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and is active today against the Bengals. However, pass rusher Olivier Vernon is inactive again.

»Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Parris Campbell are officially active and back for their team against the Buccaneers.

