Around the NFL

Injuries: Jones wouldn't rule Dez Bryant out Sunday

Published: Oct 04, 2016 at 03:49 AM

Dez Bryant's hairline knee fracture kept him out of the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the injury could keep him out one to two weeks.

Jerry Jones is taking the optimist's route.

"I wouldn't rule him out against Cincinnati," Jones said Tuesday, per 105.3 FM The Fan.

Bryant has been the center of attention despite not suiting up Sunday, attracting questions about his meeting attendance over the last six years thanks to an ESPN report, to which he responded with a rant about being "America's most hated." He could put all of the chatter to rest if he suits up and performs well against the Bengals.

The forecast isn't as bright for guard La'el Collins, though.

Collins has underwent surgery on his toe on Tuesday morning, an operation that has him headed for injured reserve. Collins' toe was evaluated by three specialists, but there was no guarantee it would heal correctly this year, leaving surgery as the best long-term solution, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Ronald Learymade noise in the offseason as the odd man out on the Cowboys' offensive line, but after Collins' toe injury, it looks as though the once-backup guard will get the playing time he desired after all. Dallas hasn't missed a beat on the ground, as evidenced by the Cowboys' 221 yards rushing in the victory over San Francisco, and their 3-1 overall record.

Other injury news we're tracking on Tuesday:

  1. Dolphins center Mike Pounceyis back on the practice field, an encouraging sign for a Miami offense that needs any help it can get. Pouncey hasn't played since August due to a hip injury.
  1. Carson Palmerwas in the building Tuesday, attending Cardinals meetings and going through the concussion protocol, coach Bruce Arians told reporters on a conference call. Arians said there's a chance Palmer could play Thursday, and said Monday that Palmer doesn't need practice reps to start against the 49ers.

In non-quarterback news, the Cardinals have placed running back Chris Johnson (groin) and safety Tyvon Branch (groin) on injured reserve, the team announced. Coach Bruce Arians later told reporters that both players were undergoing hernia surgery.

  1. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian says he feels better Tuesday than he did Monday after he suffered a sprained non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers and was replaced by Paxton Lynch.

"Obviously, you want to get all the physical reps and be out there and actually doing the work and putting the time in but that's one of the things I've learned you've got to be good at, as well: mental reps and making them count," Siemian told WJR-AM in Denver. "I think that's something [quarterback coach Greg] Knapp will help me out with and [offensive coordinator Rick Dennison] and [Gary Kubiak]. I think we'll be all right there."

  1. After head coach Ron Rivera didn't offer an update on Monday, the status of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (concussion) remains up in the air. Newton is in the concussion protocol, and Carolina has Tuesday off.
  1. The Jaguars released a bevy of injury updates Tuesday, with guard Luke Joeckel's impending knee surgery and placement on injured reserve leading the way. Safety Tashaun Gipson sprained his knee in the win over Indianapolis and will undergo rehab all week, while tight end Julius Thomas (elbow) continues rehab and is expected to return to face Chicago. Linebacker Dan Skuta (hip) continues rehab, and tight end Marcedes Lewis (hip) is expected to return to play against Chicago.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defenders return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17

Updates on roster and coaching moves from around the league. 
news

Rams, Staffords to cover hospital, camera bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley 

Following a fall Wednesday while working at the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade that fractured her spine, NFL photographer Kelly Smiley will have her hospital expenses and the replacement of her damaged camera gear covered by the Rams and quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and his wife Kelly. 
news

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
news

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh's new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return

Could Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eventually return to the NFL? The buyout in his new contract is not cost prohibitive.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard spends offseason preparing to face Titans RB Derrick Henry

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard knows the challenges he faces in his two matchups against Derrick Henry each season. Leonard recently said the Titans star RB is a focus during offseason training.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW