Injuries: Jones wouldn't rule Dez Bryant out Sunday

Dez Bryant's hairline knee fracture kept him out of the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the injury could keep him out one to two weeks.
Jerry Jones is taking the optimist's route.
"I wouldn't rule him out against Cincinnati," Jones said Tuesday, per 105.3 FM The Fan.
Bryant has been the center of attention despite not suiting up Sunday, attracting questions about his meeting attendance over the last six years thanks to an ESPN report, to which he responded with a rant about being "America's most hated." He could put all of the chatter to rest if he suits up and performs well against the Bengals.
The forecast isn't as bright for guard La'el Collins, though.
Collins has underwent surgery on his toe on Tuesday morning, an operation that has him headed for injured reserve. Collins' toe was evaluated by three specialists, but there was no guarantee it would heal correctly this year, leaving surgery as the best long-term solution, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Ronald Learymade noise in the offseason as the odd man out on the Cowboys' offensive line, but after Collins' toe injury, it looks as though the once-backup guard will get the playing time he desired after all. Dallas hasn't missed a beat on the ground, as evidenced by the Cowboys' 221 yards rushing in the victory over San Francisco, and their 3-1 overall record.
Other injury news we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Dolphins center Mike Pounceyis back on the practice field, an encouraging sign for a Miami offense that needs any help it can get. Pouncey hasn't played since August due to a hip injury.
- Carson Palmerwas in the building Tuesday, attending Cardinals meetings and going through the concussion protocol, coach Bruce Arians told reporters on a conference call. Arians said there's a chance Palmer could play Thursday, and said Monday that Palmer doesn't need practice reps to start against the 49ers.
In non-quarterback news, the Cardinals have placed running back Chris Johnson (groin) and safety Tyvon Branch (groin) on injured reserve, the team announced. Coach Bruce Arians later told reporters that both players were undergoing hernia surgery.
- Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian says he feels better Tuesday than he did Monday after he suffered a sprained non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers and was replaced by Paxton Lynch.
"Obviously, you want to get all the physical reps and be out there and actually doing the work and putting the time in but that's one of the things I've learned you've got to be good at, as well: mental reps and making them count," Siemian told WJR-AM in Denver. "I think that's something [quarterback coach Greg] Knapp will help me out with and [offensive coordinator Rick Dennison] and [Gary Kubiak]. I think we'll be all right there."
- After head coach Ron Rivera didn't offer an update on Monday, the status of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (concussion) remains up in the air. Newton is in the concussion protocol, and Carolina has Tuesday off.
- The Jaguars released a bevy of injury updates Tuesday, with guard Luke Joeckel's impending knee surgery and placement on injured reserve leading the way. Safety Tashaun Gipson sprained his knee in the win over Indianapolis and will undergo rehab all week, while tight end Julius Thomas (elbow) continues rehab and is expected to return to face Chicago. Linebacker Dan Skuta (hip) continues rehab, and tight end Marcedes Lewis (hip) is expected to return to play against Chicago.